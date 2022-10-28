N.J. Gov. Murphy: Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Nov. 1, With More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
Bright Health insurer will discontinue individual and family coverage in Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Bright Health will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act markets across the country, including. About 300,000 people in the state will be affected, with the majority of them in. South Florida. . The retreat from the individual and family plans...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage
Monona -based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its. Medicare...
North Carolina Department of Insurance: Commissioner Causey Issues Statement in NC Mutual Ruling
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement today in response to Thursday's ruling in. "For over 125 years, NC Mutual weathered countless storms, but it could not survive. Mr. Reifler's. fraud. His crimes left the company in a dire financial condition, and proved to be the death nail...
Magazine Law Group Commits to Representing Homeowners in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- To help fellow Floridians get their lives back together in the wake of Hurricane Ian,. has officially announced it will be directing its considerable legal resources towards representing those families whose homes were damaged in the hurricane. Primarily,. Magazine Law Group. will relentlessly advocate for homeowners whose insurance...
Troy Miller: We don't need more Medicare Advantage champions
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) Almost everyone has heard of “Medicare Advantage,” the program offering Medicare benefits administered by corporate health insurers. Maybe you’ve seen the endless stream of commercials with celebrities like. Joe Namath. ,. William Shatner. or. Jimmy Walker. . Maybe a parent or grandparent has...
Insurance claims still possible for Hurricane Ida damage, even if your carrier went bankrupt
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Property owners, homeowner and commercial, who sustained damage from Hurricane Ida still have nearly a year to file or reopen insurance claims. Such claims apply to first-party policies, which must include the property owner's name on it, attorney. Joey LaHatte. said. The prescriptive period for...
Georgia flood insurance prices may rise due to climate change
Athens Banner-Herald (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Ian provides Florida the opportunity to get it right
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) If Florida defaults to its 20th-century model of real. a disregard for nature, and hodgepodge development plans. – or no planning at all – we will become a much less desirable place to live or move to. Each week the estimated cost of all. the...
Reviewing changes to insurance rates
In the middle of a public hearing last summer, after several insurance companies had proposed double-digit rate increases on their health care plans, Attorney General. posed a series of questions that summed up the concerns of many who gathered at the state's. Legislative Office Building. that day. "My understanding is...
health careHospitals lied about money lost on Medicare patients. Some made millions, a state report finds
Ukiah Daily Journal, The (CA) CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Atrium Health , the largest hospital system in North Carolina , has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided. in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for, by far the largest “community benefit” it provided that year. Like...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Undocumented migrants pour into Fla. for Ian rebuilding
FORT MYERS, Fla.- The last time Antonio followed a hurricane to Florida, authorities detained him at a day-labor stand and sent the construction worker back to his native Mexico. Ron DeSantis (R) has declared that undocumented immigrants are unwelcome in Florida. Their arrival puts the Republican strongholds that weathered the worst of the storm in an awkward…
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in fraud case
Key West Citizen, The (FL) One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day...
Letters to the editor: Oct. 31, 2022
News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) As a physician, I have seen firsthand the devastation that results from inadequate health insurance coverage. That is why I founded the Asclepius (Greek god of healing) Initiative, a group whose mission is to improve the health and economic stability of Kentuckians, through educating, inspiring and mobilizing people to advocate for a universally accessible, affordable, equitable and high-quality healthcare delivery system.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0