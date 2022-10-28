Calif. U.S. Attorney: Former U.S. Navy Service Member Pleads Guilty to $2M Insurance Fraud Scheme

Read full article on original website
Jury finds Cay Clubs executive guilty in fraud case
Key West Citizen, The (FL) One of the principals in a now infamous Florida Keys real estate criminal fraud case has been found guilty of two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A federal jury in. Miami. deliberated for less than a day...
Former NJ man sentenced to prison for attempting to defraud elderly Oregonian
EUGENE, Ore.-A man formerly residing in Newark, New Jersey was sentenced to federal prison today for his role in a scheme to deceive and cheat $1 million from an elderly man residing in Roseburg, Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, 43, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years'...
Boston-area defendant charged in nationwide identity theft scheme
BOSTON -- A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to...
Man pleads guilty to conning victims who thought they were investing in ‘Magic Mike’ show
LOS ANGELES -- A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, admitting he defrauded investors out of more than $4.2 million in connection with the "Magic Mike Live" stage show in Las Vegas, the Justice Department announced today. John A. Santilli Jr., 48, of East Greenwich, Rhode...
Norfolk officers accused of retaliation against stepson of Hampton police official, federal lawsuit says
Daily Press (Newport News, VA) The stepson of an assistant police chief in Hampton is suing the city of Norfolk and several police officers — asserting they retaliated against him in a car crash investigation after he accused an officer of lying about him in a separate case. Brandon...
Ahoy! Brings Innovative Boating Insurance Product to California
Boaters from all across the Golden State will now be able to protect themselves and their vessels with tech-powered policies designed by boaters for boaters. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in. California. who can take advantage of policies that...
Bright Health insurer will discontinue individual and family coverage in Florida [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Bright Health will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act markets across the country, including. About 300,000 people in the state will be affected, with the majority of them in. South Florida. . The retreat from the individual and family plans...
Undocumented migrants pour into Fla. for Ian rebuilding
FORT MYERS, Fla.- The last time Antonio followed a hurricane to Florida, authorities detained him at a day-labor stand and sent the construction worker back to his native Mexico. Ron DeSantis (R) has declared that undocumented immigrants are unwelcome in Florida. Their arrival puts the Republican strongholds that weathered the worst of the storm in an awkward…
North Carolina Department of Insurance: Commissioner Causey Issues Statement in NC Mutual Ruling
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement today in response to Thursday's ruling in. "For over 125 years, NC Mutual weathered countless storms, but it could not survive. Mr. Reifler's. fraud. His crimes left the company in a dire financial condition, and proved to be the death nail...
Magazine Law Group Commits to Representing Homeowners in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- To help fellow Floridians get their lives back together in the wake of Hurricane Ian,. has officially announced it will be directing its considerable legal resources towards representing those families whose homes were damaged in the hurricane. Primarily,. Magazine Law Group. will relentlessly advocate for homeowners whose insurance...
