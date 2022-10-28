ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bwog

Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away

General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Prevention Is the Missing Piece in San Diego’s Struggle Against Homelessness

Since December 2020, the city of San Diego has massively increased efforts to address and reduce homelessness. My City Council colleagues and I have partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to significantly increase the supply of shelter beds, we’ve purchased hotels that have been converted into temporary homes for people experiencing homelessness, and we’ve budgeted millions to alleviate the suffering of those on the streets and the corresponding impacts neighbors often experience when people are living on sidewalks or in canyons. Our partners on the County Board of Supervisors have also invested more and expanded their efforts in an unprecedented way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Symphony Makes $125M Fundraising Goal, Including Support for New Rady Shell

The San Diego Symphony has reached the goal for its two-year, $125 million fundraising campaign to support arts and community programs. That included construction of the outdoor Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, improvement of the infrastructure of Copley Symphony Hall, stabilization funding during COVID closures, and wide-ranging artistic initiatives for San Diego’s diverse communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike

Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Over 50 years of Gary Kelley’s voice in San Diego

Residential radio redux: Radio caught Gary Kelley’s ear when he was 13 years old. A year later, he had a built a small radio station in his closet. (“I kind of came out of the closet when it meant something different than it means today,” he jokes.) When word of Kelley’s closet broadcasts started to spread, long-running local DJ Gene Knight (then working for a small radio station called KSEA) arrived at his house wielding a cassette recorder. He taped the young DJ in his driveway and played the recordings for his boss. The boss liked what he heard, and Kelley was hired on as part of the KSEA family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

Top 7 Breweries in San Diego

With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
