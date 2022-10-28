Read full article on original website
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
Transgender youth Halloween event goes off without a hitch despite backlash
SAN DIEGO — Safety and security precautions were in place in Hillcrest as a controversial Transgender Youth Halloween event happened smoothly, hosted by TransFamily Support Services. Hundreds of parents and youngsters in costume came out Saturday to party and party hearty! There were many incredible Halloween costumes. The Nightmare...
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is no more
The "secret swing," a makeshift rope and tire or plank hanging from a tree overlooking the bluffs beside La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail, has been removed.
Bwog
Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away
General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
Opinion: Prevention Is the Missing Piece in San Diego’s Struggle Against Homelessness
Since December 2020, the city of San Diego has massively increased efforts to address and reduce homelessness. My City Council colleagues and I have partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to significantly increase the supply of shelter beds, we’ve purchased hotels that have been converted into temporary homes for people experiencing homelessness, and we’ve budgeted millions to alleviate the suffering of those on the streets and the corresponding impacts neighbors often experience when people are living on sidewalks or in canyons. Our partners on the County Board of Supervisors have also invested more and expanded their efforts in an unprecedented way.
San Diego Symphony Makes $125M Fundraising Goal, Including Support for New Rady Shell
The San Diego Symphony has reached the goal for its two-year, $125 million fundraising campaign to support arts and community programs. That included construction of the outdoor Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, improvement of the infrastructure of Copley Symphony Hall, stabilization funding during COVID closures, and wide-ranging artistic initiatives for San Diego’s diverse communities.
UCSD Guardian
35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City
A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
kusi.com
Kelley Martinez focuses campaign for sheriff on homelessness and crime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kelly Martinez is running to be sheriff of San Diego in the 2022 Midterm Elections. . Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her campaign. Martinez is the first female to serve as...
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
San Diego girl says social media companies preyed on her and led her along a path of self-destruction
SAN DIEGO — Through her zombie-like digital search for likes, fueled by the green glow radiating from her smartphone, tablet, and computer, 11-year-old "Jennay" lost herself, or found a person she never knew could be inside of her. Jennay, who will remain anonymous because she is a minor, said...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
San Diego weekly Reader
Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike
Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
Why Isn't America's Finest City Attracting Workers?
An honest plea to job seekers: I am a local hiring manager and would love to hear from you. What is it that you most value in an employer, and what are you looking for in your next job or career move?
UC San Diego ranked among top 20 universities in the world
The University of California San Diego ranked among the top 20 universities in the world in a newly-released U.S. News and World Report.
'Poltergeist activity' | The haunted history of Hotel Del Coronado
CORONADO, Calif. — The Hotel Del Coronado is ranked among the most haunted hotels in the United States. CBS 8 got an inside look at what visitors on haunted tours might see today. The hotel is a San Diego icon. Over the years, its hosted movie stars and presidents...
San Diego weekly Reader
Over 50 years of Gary Kelley’s voice in San Diego
Residential radio redux: Radio caught Gary Kelley’s ear when he was 13 years old. A year later, he had a built a small radio station in his closet. (“I kind of came out of the closet when it meant something different than it means today,” he jokes.) When word of Kelley’s closet broadcasts started to spread, long-running local DJ Gene Knight (then working for a small radio station called KSEA) arrived at his house wielding a cassette recorder. He taped the young DJ in his driveway and played the recordings for his boss. The boss liked what he heard, and Kelley was hired on as part of the KSEA family.
gbsan.com
Top 7 Breweries in San Diego
With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s top weekend events for Oct. 27 to Oct. 30: Halloween, Día de los Muertos and more
It’s Halloween weekend in San Diego. That means it feels like there are endless options for your weekend to-do list, including these 55 Halloween events and activities:. Halloween festivities are taking place all over San Diego County, from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating.
