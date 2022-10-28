Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
Kingsport Times-News
Human remains found at South Holston Lake
Human remains were found Thursday morning at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call and when deputies showed up they found what appeared to be adult human remains near the boat ramp, according to a press release.
2 charged in relation to alleged murder after remains found at South Holston Lake
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged murder after evidence was found following an investigation into human remains that were found at South Holston Lake. The remains were found on Thursday by a fisherman near Observation Knob Park, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports. An investigation was […]
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
Kingsport Times-News
Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds
KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
wjhl.com
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
Kingsport Times-News
Vandals upend headstones at Old Highland Cemetery
ELIZABETHTON — Vandals struck the Old Highland Cemetery at the summit of Tipton Street this week. The vandals knocked over large headstones from several old graves of prominent family members of early Elizabethton families, including the Tipton and Viall families. Brothers Joe and Edwin Alexander spent Friday afternoon looking...
'We haven't been able to catch a break' | Some East TN animal shelters filling up fast
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two large animal centers in East Tennessee said their shelters are filling up fast. The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said their facility is full of animals, and they said housing issues and rising prices are contributing to the problem. "We're seeing housing being a big factor for...
Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
Food Truck Friday: T’s Spilled Milk
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a quick coffee on the go? You might want to check out T’s Spilled Milk which is a food truck offering a variety of coffees, teas and pastries. Normally when you think of coffee on the go, it’s you that’s moving around, not the shop. T’s Spilled Milk was […]
