ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Human remains found at South Holston Lake

Human remains were found Thursday morning at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call and when deputies showed up they found what appeared to be adult human remains near the boat ramp, according to a press release.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds

KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?

A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vandals upend headstones at Old Highland Cemetery

ELIZABETHTON — Vandals struck the Old Highland Cemetery at the summit of Tipton Street this week. The vandals knocked over large headstones from several old graves of prominent family members of early Elizabethton families, including the Tipton and Viall families. Brothers Joe and Edwin Alexander spent Friday afternoon looking...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized. Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw. Some of the headstones were damaged. Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport

UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: T’s Spilled Milk

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a quick coffee on the go? You might want to check out T’s Spilled Milk which is a food truck offering a variety of coffees, teas and pastries. Normally when you think of coffee on the go, it’s you that’s moving around, not the shop. T’s Spilled Milk was […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy