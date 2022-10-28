Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
dclabor.org
This Week’s Labor Calendar Preview
2-minute audio version of the Metro Washington Labor Council's Union City newsletter. DC Labor to Labor Phonebanks: Mon, October 31, 6pm – 8pm. Maryland Labor Phone Bank: Tue, November 1, 6pm – 8pm. Virginia Labor 2022 Virtual Phone Bank: Tue, November 1, 6pm – 8pm. Wednesdays with...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
allaboutjazz.com
Annapolis Launches Jazz And Roots Festival November 4-15, 2022
A world tour through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. Maryland's capital city will host the Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival on two consecutive weekends this fall. From November 4-15, 2022, the historic port will reclaim an important part of its musical heritage with concerts and lectures for adults, families and children. Some are ticketed—many are free. Inaugural year events will be presented at four sites in Eastport, the “Left Bank" of Annapolis.
Washingtonian.com
A Historic Opportunity for a Priceless Lifestyle
Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city. Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning...
FiveThirtyEight
What Does The Midterm Model Say With Two Weeks Left?
In this live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast in Washington, D.C., Nate and Galen break down the current FiveThirtyEight midterm forecasts for the Senate, House and gubernatorial races. Then Nathaniel Rakich and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux join to discuss how abortion has played a role in elections this year and when...
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
washingtonexec.com
WATCH: Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Ameya Kulkarni & Cynthia Cifuentes on Upcoming Heart Walk
WashingtonExec’s Rachel Kirkland speaks with the co-chairs of the 2022 Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, taking place Nov. 5 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of brand, communications and community engagement at Kaiser Permanente speaks about what to expect at the walk while Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Ameya Kulkarni discusses the importance of getting out and walking.
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C.’s Marine Corps Marathon Will Close A Bunch Of Roads This Weekend
Plenty of people have run it, and even more have cheered them on. That’s right: the Marine Corps Marathon is taking place on Sunday, marking its return after a two-year in-person hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marathon is in its 47th year, though the last two years...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days
Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
AdWeek
Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: Metro ramping up fare enforcement
Metro announced on Friday that transit police will soon resume citing those who try to ride without paying the fare. The announcement follows an NBC 4 story earlier this month that fare evasion on buses is “reaching eyepopping numbers.”. A WMATA press release, below, notes that the transit is...
thedcpost.com
DC to Host Annual Halloween Dance Party in Navy Yard
DMV area residents are lucky to have another spooky Halloween event to attend this Saturday, in the heart of the District: Nightmare in Navy Yard in its third year. The Halloween dance party and costume contest will take place at 1385 Canal Street, Southeast, in Navy Yard at 8:00 pm on October 29.
Citations to be handed out to fare evaders starting Nov. 1
WASHINGTON — A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro will begin on Nov. 1. Metro Transit Police will begin issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will be...
mocoshow.com
KICKZ Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Sneaker Boutique KICKZ is holding its grand opening today, October 29, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. According to KICKZ Instagram page, “the first 25 people inside the store will receive a $25 store credit at the door and all purchases that include both a sneaker and a clothing item will receive $50 for the first 50.”
D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103
Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Inside Nova
Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon
Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
Comments / 0