AEW Star Calls CM Punk ‘A Cancer’, Real Reason Sheamus Off WWE TV, AEW Rampage Match Changed – News Bulletin – October 28, 2022

MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
wrestletalk.com
More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding
CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite Card Announced For November 2
The card for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday November 2 already sounds stacked with big matches and an interview!. Teased in a brief backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette will have a sit down interview with Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Also announced, Darby Allin will take on Jay...
wrestletalk.com
New Match Set For October 28 AEW Rampage
AEW is set to hold this week’s episode of AEW Rampage tonight (October 28), and the card for the show has already gone through a big change. Yesterday, it was noted that Wheeler Yuta, who was scheduled for the show, teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of 2point0, was double-booked due to him also having a prior booking commitment with NJPW Strong on the same day.
