Morocco’s growing luxury sector means more elegant hotels are flocking to the North African country. Fairmont has thrown its hat in the proverbial ring with a new five-star hotel in Tangier. Set to open in November, Tazi Palace is perched on a hillside overlooking the city and the nearby Moroccan Riviera. Surrounded by nearly nine acres of eucalypts, citrus trees and pomegranate groves, the 133-key hotel is located within a palatial 1920s building that was once home to the King of Morocco’s advisor. Designed by OBMI and CCCRA Architects, Tazi Palace retains many historic features from the roaring ’20s that are...

2 DAYS AGO