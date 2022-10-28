Cloud-native, fully-integrated SaaS solution ensures optimal performance and user experience in complex IT settings. FREMONT, CA: “At SolarWinds, we are laying the foundation for autonomous operations through both monitoring and observability solutions built to empower customers to move forward on their cloud and digital transformation journeys,” says Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer at SolarWinds. SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, has come up with its SolarWinds Observability, a fully-integrated, cloud-native SaaS offering that provides unified and comprehensive visibility for today's modern, distributed, hybrid, and multi-cloud IT environments.

19 HOURS AGO