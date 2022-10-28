Businesses can move faster with web, web app, and app testing with TestGrid's on-demand hybrid cloud solutions. FREMONT, CA: DevOps is an organizational strategy that facilitates quicker application development and simpler deployment maintenance. It unites development (Dev) and operations (Ops) teams. DevOps encourages the adoption of shorter, more manageable iterations through best practices, automation, and new tools by empowering enterprises to forge deeper connections between Dev, Ops, and other stakeholders in the business. Every day, over 250,000 new websites and 2,000 new apps are published globally, and the attention to detail in maintaining them for the finest UX is intensifying. TestGrid, a website, and application testing firm, has developed a portfolio of tools that will enable businesses, DevOps teams, and the testing community to test faster than ever" anytime, anywhere, and at a significantly reduced cost.

