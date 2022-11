This kill from Addison Gisleson sends @CCAClippersVB to the state semifinals where they will face North Scott. pic.twitter.com/mREO0TZS0z— Raven (@Raven_XReport) November 1, 2022 The Clear Creek Amana volleyball team faced the ultimate Halloween scare on Monday night when its state quarterfinal match against Marion was its first of the season to go into five sets. ...

MARION, IA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO