Amory, MS

Panthers claim Division 4-3A for second-straight year

By Deon Blanchard Monroe Journal
 4 days ago
Amory's Charleston French eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season while tallying 210 rushing yards with five touchdowns in Thursday's win over Nettleton.

NETTLETON – The Amory Panthers asserted its dominance in the first half and proved why it's at the top of Division 4-3A division, clinching a 51-0 win over Nettleton on Thursday.

