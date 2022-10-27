You don’t need us to tell you that Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. Instead, we’re here to tell you exactly what deals are worth spending your hard-earned cash on – and for this article, it’s all about televisions.A cornerstone of the Black Friday sales bonanza, televisions are often heavily discounted throughout the shopping event, with screens of all sizes from star companies like Samsung, Sony and LG all having their prices cut.The biggest deals are usually applied to televisions from the previous year – in this case, 2021 – but there should still be money...

21 HOURS AGO