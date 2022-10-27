ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
VERSAILLES, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors

MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
MAYFIELD, KY
AOL Corp

Kentucky basketball wins its first exhibition game. But it wasn’t pretty for the Cats.

With their star player sitting on the sidelines, the Kentucky Wildcats were quite slow out of the gate in the team’s exhibition opener Sunday night. UK trailed at the first TV timeout, scored only 26 points before halftime, looked sloppy out of the break and ultimately finished out a 56-38 victory over Missouri Western State, a Division II team coming off a 14-17 season.
LEXINGTON, KY
wmky.org

Forest Fire Contained in Rowan

Firefighters in Rowan county were able to put out a blaze Sunday morning that burned more than 100 acres of forest. Officials say an individual in the Sugarloaf Mountain area ignored the burn ban while doing maintenance on his personal property. The fire quickly spread into the forest and took more than 24 hours to contain.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County. An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond. Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son. The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The officer was blocking off some...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

