‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Boards Paramount and Bad Robot’s ‘Your Name’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)
Carlos López Estrada has been enlisted by Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho to rewrite and direct the sci-fi anime live action remake “Your Name.” The film is currently in development and is based on the the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama, considered to be a modern classic in Japan. López Estrada is writing the current script. The initial version was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer, who is best known for his work on “Arrival” and “Bird Box.” Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce the film alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen, with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original. “Your Name” was...
The 19 Best (and Cheesiest) Holiday Movies to Stream This Year
Do you feel that? The crisp breeze in the air? Can you smell the sharp scent of pine cones and evergreen trees? It’s (nearly) the holiday season, so hoop-de-do! In our opinions, it’s never too early to start watching festive films and spirited specials—there are way too many classics and new holiday movies combined to get through in just December alone. Our suggestion: Start in November. Now. Get cracking.If you thought there weren’t any new classics headed to the Christmas movie canon this year, you’re wrong. There are so many on the way!A Christmas Carol will be rebooted approximately 87...
Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh Teases Michaela's 'Very Messy' Situation with Zeke and Jared in Final Season
Manifest may be winding down, but Michaela’s love life remains… complicated. Season 3 ended with the NYPD cop and her husband Zeke on the verge of a serious conversation about their relationship. In that same finale, Jared admitted to Michaela that he stepped back and watched the “love of his life” marry Zeke because the latter was supposed to die. (Note: Zeke died in the Season 2 finale before being resurrected a second time; the first time occurring in Season 1 after he froze to death in a cave for a year and returned to life when Flight 828 also resurfaced.) When the...
