A stunning new park along the Hudson River waterfront is now open to the public. The Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson was formally dedicated to the Village of Sleepy Hollow in a ceremony along the waterfront on October 31, attended by State, County, and local officials. The Halloween day ceremony, appropriate for the Village of Sleepy Hollow which has emerged as one of the country’s most popular Halloween Season destinations, was all treat and no trick – as the park restores access to a section of the Hudson River that has been inaccessible to the community for more than a century. Designed by internationally renowned Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, the RiverWalk allows visitors to stroll along the waterfront from River Street in Sleepy Hollow as far north as the historic 1883 lighthouse. Phase Two construction of the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk, which will continue north to Kingsland Point Park, is expected to begin in 2023. A temporary path from the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson to Kingsland Point Park has been established in the meantime.

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO