New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
rew-online.com
Twenty Five Maple Debuts in New Rochelle Offering Luxury Living in a Boutique Building
Building on the leasing success of The Stella luxury high-rise, the development team of LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, and WBP Development have announced the debut of Twenty Five Maple, a boutique mid-rise residential rental building in the heart of downtown New Rochelle featuring 184 apartments with a host of indoor and outdoor amenities.
riverjournalonline.com
Restaurant Crawl Set for November 5 in Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Irvington
Make it a day of art appreciation as well, with the free River Arts Studio Tour running from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. showing the spaces where Rivertowns visual artists create their works. Make sure to pop into downtown businesses and make note of all the retail offerings available for...
New Target Store Will Occupy Two Levels At Danbury Fair Mall
Attention fans of Target stores in the Greater Danbury area, you will be happy to know that your favorite retailer is going to be a huge presence soon at Danbury Fair Mall. How big a presence are we talking about? We are talking about two levels of red-circled bliss for patrons of this particular purveyor of products. According to Ripco Real Estate, Target is going in the former Sears location at, real estate investment company, Macerich's Danbury Fair and will be a 126,000 square-foot store with not one, but two levels for intense retail therapy. Here is a quote from Ed Coppola, Macerich President to Ripco...
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Post 8 American Legion Hall for Sale
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 30, 2022) — The Post 8 American Legion Hall located at 112 North Avenue is for sale. In a post on his Facebook page, New Rochelle realtor Anthony Marciano announced he was selected out of 5 commercial brokers to represent Post 8 in the sale.
riverjournalonline.com
Edge-on-Hudson Dedicates Expansive Waterfront Park to Village of Sleepy Hollow
A stunning new park along the Hudson River waterfront is now open to the public. The Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson was formally dedicated to the Village of Sleepy Hollow in a ceremony along the waterfront on October 31, attended by State, County, and local officials. The Halloween day ceremony, appropriate for the Village of Sleepy Hollow which has emerged as one of the country’s most popular Halloween Season destinations, was all treat and no trick – as the park restores access to a section of the Hudson River that has been inaccessible to the community for more than a century. Designed by internationally renowned Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, the RiverWalk allows visitors to stroll along the waterfront from River Street in Sleepy Hollow as far north as the historic 1883 lighthouse. Phase Two construction of the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk, which will continue north to Kingsland Point Park, is expected to begin in 2023. A temporary path from the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson to Kingsland Point Park has been established in the meantime.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester
Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown.
riverjournalonline.com
Junior League of Northern Westchester kicks off their 42nd annual Holiday Sharing Drive
The Junior League of Northern Westchester is holding their 42nd annual Holiday Sharing Drive this year. The Holiday Sharing Drive is one of the Junior League’s signature events, and this year they plan to provide gifts for nearly 100 families. For 42 years, the Junior League of Northern Westchester has worked with local agencies to make the holiday season brighter for struggling families in our area. Recipients include single parent families, senior citizens, homeless families, physically challenged individuals, families suffering deep financial duress, and those struggling with terminal illness. Together, we can help ease some of the financial strain and put more smiles on the faces of those in need within our community this holiday season.
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
riverjournalonline.com
Briarcliff Manor Writer’s Novels Have Roots in the Tree Streets
Longtime Briarcliff Manor resident Tom Leihbacher has published his second book, Summer Up!, a novel set in his hometown. Metro-North commuters might spot Leihbacher working on his books during his train ride to Manhattan, where he’s in the media/advertising business. Here’s a Q&A with Leihbacher, which has been condensed...
theshelbyreport.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open Location In White Plains, NY
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new store Oct. 28 at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. It will be the company’s 232nd store in the U.S. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh club.
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
