The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments for the Harvard Admissions Lawsuit Monday. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts
WASHINGTON — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race. The justices heard from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of...
Hundreds Rally in D.C. as Supreme Court Prepares to Hear Harvard Affirmative Action Case
WASHINGTON — Students and advocates on both sides of the affirmative action debate descended on the nation’s capital on Sunday for dueling rallies ahead of Supreme Court oral arguments in a pair of lawsuits that could end race-conscious admissions in American higher education. More than 200 people flocked...
Harvard is Less Important Than You Think
Aden Barton ’24, an Editorial editor, is an Economics concentrator in Eliot House. His column “Harvard in Numbers” appears on alternate Mondays. If you’re reading this, you’re probably very different from the average American student. Let me tell you just how unique you are. First, remember that most Americans don’t pursue post-secondary education: Two-thirds of adults in this country don’t have a college degree. Of those who do, the overwhelming majority do not attend a selective university: Less than one percent of current college students attend an Ivy League school.
The Case for 7 More Minutes
Sidnee N. Klein ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Currier House. Apple picking, trips to Salem, chill air, and freshmen fiending for parties — fall really is in full swing at Harvard. Now that the luster of the first few weeks has worn off and the panic...
