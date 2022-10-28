ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments for the Harvard Admissions Lawsuit Monday. Here’s What You Need to Know.

By Camille G. Caldera
Harvard Crimson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race. The justices heard from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard is Less Important Than You Think

Aden Barton ’24, an Editorial editor, is an Economics concentrator in Eliot House. His column “Harvard in Numbers” appears on alternate Mondays. If you’re reading this, you’re probably very different from the average American student. Let me tell you just how unique you are. First, remember that most Americans don’t pursue post-secondary education: Two-thirds of adults in this country don’t have a college degree. Of those who do, the overwhelming majority do not attend a selective university: Less than one percent of current college students attend an Ivy League school.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harvard Crimson

The Case for 7 More Minutes

Sidnee N. Klein ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Currier House. Apple picking, trips to Salem, chill air, and freshmen fiending for parties — fall really is in full swing at Harvard. Now that the luster of the first few weeks has worn off and the panic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy