BOSTON, MASS. - Madison Luke of the Bryant University women's soccer team has been named to the America East All-Rookie team by the organization on Friday afternoon. Luke started 16 games as a Freshman and played in all 17 for the Bulldogs. She found the back of the net in the road victory against Saint Peter's. Luke is the first player in program history to receive an end-of-year award as part of the America East.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO