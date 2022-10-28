Read full article on original website
bryantbulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall at UNH
DURHAM, N.H.- The Bryant volleyball team's four-match win streak was snapped with a 3-1 loss to New Hampshire on Sunday. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 4-3 in America East play with three conference matches remaining. Emma McGovern and Riley James led the team with 13 kills each, with McGovern...
bryantbulldogs.com
Paúl scores in home loss to Binghamton
SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Luis Fernando Paúl of the Bryant University men's soccer team scored his second goal of the season in the Bulldogs' 3-1 home loss against Binghamton. With UMass Lowell's tie and NJIT's loss, if the Bulldogs defeat NJIT on Tuesday and UML loses, the Black and Gold will earn the final playoff spot.
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant closes season with 2-1 win in double OT
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Olivia Clarke deflected home a feed from Taryn Rauff to lift the Bryant University field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Queens University on Saturday afternoon at the Track & Turf Complex. Bryant honored its seniors prior to the game and classmates Rauff and Brittany Gouws...
bryantbulldogs.com
Luke named to AE All-Rookie Team
BOSTON, MASS. - Madison Luke of the Bryant University women's soccer team has been named to the America East All-Rookie team by the organization on Friday afternoon. Luke started 16 games as a Freshman and played in all 17 for the Bulldogs. She found the back of the net in the road victory against Saint Peter's. Luke is the first player in program history to receive an end-of-year award as part of the America East.
bryantbulldogs.com
Slaney, Hamilton Lead Cross Country at AE Championships
BALTIMORE, Md.- Ryan Slaney secured a Top-10 finish and Abby Hamilton came home 16th to lead the Bryant cross country teams at Saturday's America East Championships at Jerusalem Mill Park. The women's team placed sixth while the men's team finished seventh overall. Slaney crossed the 8k line in 24:40.9 and...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bulldogs Visit UNH Looking to Clinch AE Playoff Berth
DURHAM, N.H.- The Bryant women's volleyball team is hitting the road for a Sunday matchup with New Hampshire, with the chance to clinch a playoff spot on the line. A Bulldog victory over the Wildcats would put Bryant into the America East Tournament in their first season in the conference.
