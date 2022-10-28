Read full article on original website
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Henry Cavill Reveals the 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)
Henry Cavill can't say much about his return as Superman in the DCEU -- but he's feeling the love!. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the actor at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City on Thursday, where he dished a tiny bit on his recently confirmed return as the Man of Steel.
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)
A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Amber Ruffin Addresses Rumors She's Replacing Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'
Amber Ruffin has been owning the late-night talk show with her groundbreaking series, The Amber Ruffin Show, but is she ready to move on? During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, Ruffin addressed rumors that she'll be taking over The Daily Show when its current host, Trevor Noah, takes his leave.
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'
The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
‘General Hospital’: Fans React to the Shocking Heather Webber Recast
The Oct. 28 episode of 'General Hospital' was a stunner with Alley Mills making her debut as the new Heather Webber.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage has officially come to an end. On Oct. 28, the former couple announced that, after more than a decade together, they'd finalized their divorce. From meeting on a blind date, to having two children, to dealing with Deflategate, to a retirement... and an...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have finally said "I do!" The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot on Friday, four years after they met on the reality dating show. According to People, the couple exchanged vows at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. Loch stunned in a custom Gaila Lahav gown, with Wendt opting for a traditional black tuxedo. Their nearly 1-year-old son, August, adorably matched dad, and was by his side during the ceremony, waiting patiently at the altar for his mom to make her grand entrance.
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce and Working With Her Healer, Source Says
Gisele Bündchen's split from Tom Brady hasn't been easy. The same day that the one-time couple announced that they've finalized their divorce, a source tells ET that the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things with Tom." The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents to Vivian,...
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post
Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
Shelley Duvall Returning to Acting 20 Years After Announcing Retirement
More than 20 years after her last movie, The Shining star Shelley Duvall is returning to acting. The actress is set to star in The Forest Hills, an indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg, Deadline reports. Also starring Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, the film follows "a disturbed...
Who Dies in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? What We Know About the Murder Mystery
The White Lotus is finally back on HBO. After an explosive first season set in Hawaii, creator Mike White's social satire returns with season 2 as the new, "volcanic" installment set at a Sicilian luxury resort follows an ensemble of eccentric guests and employees, whose lives clash in unexpected ways.
New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."
