Conspiracy-filled blog bearing alleged Pelosi attacker's name pulled offline
A blog bearing the name of the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband early Friday morning has been taken down. The website was filled with racist, homophobic, sexist and transphobic posts that rail against the government, big tech, Hollywood, feminists and scores of other targets, but now includes a message saying it has been "archived or suspended" for violating the platform's terms of service. ...
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
healthaffairs.org
How States Are Holding Payers And Providers Accountable For Health Cost Growth
State policy makers have long searched for effective strategies to control health care costs. Since the 1970s, health spending growth has consistently exceeded growth in the gross domestic product. The rising costs of health care impose an increasing burden on consumers, employers, and federal and state budgets, and crowd out other critical public investments, such as education and housing.
Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime
On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
NPR 'Morning Edition' host speaks at ECSU
A popular host for National Public Radio was the guest speaker at Elizabeth City State University last week. Leila Fadel, co-host of NPR’s "Morning Edition" radio show, was the guest for ECSU’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series, Thursday evening. Fadel also hosts the news podcast “Up First.” She spoke before a full house in a lecture titled, “Global Conversations Creating Community Impact.” Fadel, who is Lebanese-American, spoke for an...
Is the ‘Great Resignation’ coming to an end?
U.S job openings still outnumber unemployed workers by a factor of 1.7 and latest data shows vacancies have remained above 10 million for 14 months in a row. But has the Great Resignation come to the end?
