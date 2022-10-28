Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local college students launch new business
They are selling products produced by the school's bee apiary.
Halloweekend in Kent reaches spooktacular heights Saturday evening
Halloweekend in Kent is here, and although the actual holiday isn’t until October 31, Kent students have been out all weekend celebrating. Most don’t even celebrate on Monday, instead choosing to dress up and go out the entire weekend before. Kent students headed downtown Saturday evening, to local bars like Water Street Tavern or The Loft. Students were out as early as 7 p.m. Saturday night and stayed out until 2 to 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Some even waited for hours in 40-degree weather to get into Barflyy, a popular bar among college students. The line for Barflyy was around the block and continued to grow as the night continued. At midnight, the annual screening of Rocky Horror took place at the Kent Stage. While everyone heads to different places whether it be the bars or the frats, one thing remains the same. They all have amazing costumes. The most popular costumes this year were group costumes or nods to 2022 pop culture, like Taylor Swift or Marvel characters. From freshmen to seniors, and even some alumni the streets were filled with golden flashes ready to have a spooktacular time. TV2’s Olivia Sharp has the story.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Grass art in Chardon honors First News anchor
A man who lives in Chardon plans to honor First News anchor Stan Boney using an unique medium: Patterns mowed into his lawn.
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
Odd 'Bridge to Nowhere' in Ohio Has People Fascinated
It truly did serve a purpose when it was built.
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
James re-writes Fitch record book in win
The winner of Mayfield (6-4) and Austintown Fitch (9-1) will take on the winner of John Hay (7-2) and Akron SVSM (6-3).
Artist creates pumpkin patch with a twist in Newton Falls
The Petrified Pumpkin Patch display in Newton Falls has taken a creative twist from a standard pumpkin. These pumpkins are all made from paper and glue.
Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area -- arcade games of all kinds will be sold.
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
Highlights: New Philadelphia vs. Canfield
The winner of New Philadelphia (6-4) and Canfield (8-1) will take on the winner of Aurora (7-2) and CVCA (7-2) in round two.
