ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentwired.com

Halloweekend in Kent reaches spooktacular heights Saturday evening

Halloweekend in Kent is here, and although the actual holiday isn’t until October 31, Kent students have been out all weekend celebrating. Most don’t even celebrate on Monday, instead choosing to dress up and go out the entire weekend before. Kent students headed downtown Saturday evening, to local bars like Water Street Tavern or The Loft. Students were out as early as 7 p.m. Saturday night and stayed out until 2 to 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Some even waited for hours in 40-degree weather to get into Barflyy, a popular bar among college students. The line for Barflyy was around the block and continued to grow as the night continued. At midnight, the annual screening of Rocky Horror took place at the Kent Stage. While everyone heads to different places whether it be the bars or the frats, one thing remains the same. They all have amazing costumes. The most popular costumes this year were group costumes or nods to 2022 pop culture, like Taylor Swift or Marvel characters. From freshmen to seniors, and even some alumni the streets were filled with golden flashes ready to have a spooktacular time. TV2’s Olivia Sharp has the story.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
newsnet5

Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy