Fort Thomas, KY

3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path

CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
UNION, KY
Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CLEVES, OH
Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season

As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

