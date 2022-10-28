Read full article on original website
Fox 19
CPS parent claims school employee used racial, homophobic slurs against son
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a Cincinnati Public Schools student says a CPS staff member used “aggressive” language in an incident caught on video. The parent spoke on the condition of anonymity. She says it happened Oct. 13 at Woodward High School. CPS says they cannot start...
cleveland19.com
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
spectrumnews1.com
Public housing residents hope to paint a new career path
CINCINNATI — Armed with half a dozen paintbrushes, a handful of rollers and a few buckets of paint, a dozen residents with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority hoped to brighten up their community space and employment outlook with a little hands-on training. The free course through Sherwin Williams has been...
Fox 19
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
weisradio.com
Family reveals ordeal of 2-year-old son in hospital with 3 viruses simultaneously
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — An Ohio family is speaking out to share their son’s battle with three different viruses as respiratory infections spike in children across the country, filling up hospital beds. It all started when the Jackson family, from Middletown — about 35 miles north of Cincinnati —...
WKRC
Tennessee now tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in AP college football poll; UC, UK out
UNDATED (AP/WKRC) - Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia, while the University of Cincinnati and University of Kentucky both dropped out. Georgia-Tennessee will be...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
linknky.com
Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season
As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
Butler County Sheriff’s Office receives technology upgrade
The updated technology will allow law enforcement to continue to protect the community from convicted offenders, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Elmwood place after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the Towne Street exit at 6:33 a.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Kenton County Clerk announces early voting locations
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County Clerk's office has announced the locations that will hold early voting for Kenton County residents hoping to vote before the General Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting will be available on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 from 7:30 a.m. until...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
