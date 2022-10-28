Read full article on original website
akronschools.com
Raising the Bar Program Launches
Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton has introduced a court-sponsored pilot program for area high school students entitled “Raising the Bar.”. Raising the Bar has a mission to introduce more minorities to a career in law and give exposure to various career opportunities in the legal profession. Selected juniors...
Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
akronschools.com
Food Drive 2022 - Jennings CLC
The Builder's Club at Jennings CLC will be holding a Food Drive for Good Neighbors Pantry this November. Collection will be for two weeks: November 7 - 18, 2022. Canned food will be collected during homeroom. The homeroom that brings in the most canned/non-perishable food for donation will get a...
scriptype.com
HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast
If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
akronjewishnews.com
Temple Israel participates in Akron Pride Festival
Congregants of Temple Israel in Bath Township participated in the Akron Pride Festival’s sixth annual Akron Equity March Aug. 27, as they marched on Main Street in downtown Akron. In celebrating diversity, marchers and those running the temple booth participated to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, and for...
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
scriptype.com
Get into the holiday spirit with local events
Hudson is the place to be if you are looking for some holiday spirit. Several new events have been added to the festivities this year in addition to the annual favorites. Details of many of these events can be found at hudson.oh.us/events. Redeemer Church, 190 West Streetsboro St., will hold...
scriptype.com
Emotional-release painting leads to artistic upcycling endeavor for local woman
Ugliness is attractive to Amy Roberts-Brubaker. The Hudson resident, who by day works in the rigid world of medical biotechnology, unleashes her creativity every evening at The BruPoppy Farm, where she gives new life to vintage furniture. “It has to be ugly,” the artist says of the pieces she picks...
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store
CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
Protesters disrupt mayor during naming of citizen police commission nominees
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be announcing the nominees for Cleveland’s new Community Police Commission, established last year by Cleveland voters who approved the civilian oversight commission.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
cityofmentor.com
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
