Akron, OH

akronschools.com

Raising the Bar Program Launches

Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton has introduced a court-sponsored pilot program for area high school students entitled “Raising the Bar.”. Raising the Bar has a mission to introduce more minorities to a career in law and give exposure to various career opportunities in the legal profession. Selected juniors...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
GATES MILLS, OH
akronschools.com

Food Drive 2022 - Jennings CLC

The Builder's Club at Jennings CLC will be holding a Food Drive for Good Neighbors Pantry this November. Collection will be for two weeks: November 7 - 18, 2022. Canned food will be collected during homeroom. The homeroom that brings in the most canned/non-perishable food for donation will get a...
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast

If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
HUDSON, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Temple Israel participates in Akron Pride Festival

Congregants of Temple Israel in Bath Township participated in the Akron Pride Festival’s sixth annual Akron Equity March Aug. 27, as they marched on Main Street in downtown Akron. In celebrating diversity, marchers and those running the temple booth participated to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, and for...
AKRON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

Get into the holiday spirit with local events

Hudson is the place to be if you are looking for some holiday spirit. Several new events have been added to the festivities this year in addition to the annual favorites. Details of many of these events can be found at hudson.oh.us/events. Redeemer Church, 190 West Streetsboro St., will hold...
HUDSON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store

CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH

