Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Henry Cavill Reveals the 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)
Henry Cavill can't say much about his return as Superman in the DCEU -- but he's feeling the love!. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the actor at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City on Thursday, where he dished a tiny bit on his recently confirmed return as the Man of Steel.
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)
A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters." The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'
The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have finally said "I do!" The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot on Friday, four years after they met on the reality dating show. According to People, the couple exchanged vows at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. Loch stunned in a custom Gaila Lahav gown, with Wendt opting for a traditional black tuxedo. Their nearly 1-year-old son, August, adorably matched dad, and was by his side during the ceremony, waiting patiently at the altar for his mom to make her grand entrance.
Matthew Perry Reveals How People Will Know If He's Relapsed
Matthew Perry is sharing how people will know he needs help. In the 53-year-old actor's interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, which came ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, Perry discussed his struggles with addiction and how fans, friends and family will know if he's in trouble again.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage has officially come to an end. On Oct. 28, the former couple announced that, after more than a decade together, they'd finalized their divorce. From meeting on a blind date, to having two children, to dealing with Deflategate, to a retirement... and an...
Alessandra Ambrosio Is the Definition of Enchanting As She Wows In This Sparkling & Plunging Halloween Costume
Alessandra Ambrosio has always had a knack for hypnotizing fans and onlookers alike with her timeless beauty and bold looks. But it’s clear Halloween 2022 in her event, because she ate this costume up. On Oct 30, Ambrosio uploaded a series of photos of her show-stopping Halloween costume with the simple caption, “ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢𝕰𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘༒ ☆.” Based on the iconic character played by Cara Delevingne in the first Suicide Squad movie, we can see Ambrosio truly looking like an enchanting and magical being. In the first photo, we see Ambrosio crouching in a black, jewel-encrusted body suit and matching boots. Her long hair...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Claims He Could Handle Having Brother Husbands If Roles Were Reversed
What if the roles were reversed? That's just what Kody Brown's wives, Meri and Robyn Brown, speculate about on Sunday's Sister Wives. The two sister wives meet up to discuss the difficulties of Christine's exit from the family after announcing she is leaving Kody after 25 years of marriage. During...
Shelley Duvall Returning to Acting 20 Years After Announcing Retirement
More than 20 years after her last movie, The Shining star Shelley Duvall is returning to acting. The actress is set to star in The Forest Hills, an indie horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg, Deadline reports. Also starring Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, the film follows "a disturbed...
Horror films seeing big boost at box office
Horror movies are slashing their way to the top of the box office. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi has more on why many of us find this gruesome genre so appealing.
