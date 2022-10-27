Read full article on original website
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
WATCH: Insane Footage Of Drunk Driving Crash In Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Traffic cameras recently caught an incredibly horrific car crash last weekend in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. This out-of-control driver was drunk at 9:20 in the morning when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an SUV waiting in line to turn on the road in front of them. It...
wwisradio.com
One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws
(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
wiproud.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
