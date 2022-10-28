Read full article on original website
En español | Indiana’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, state legislature and other offices. A special election also will be held on Nov. 8 to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski. The state’s primary was May 3.
In this year's New Hampshire Gubernatorial Race race, incumbent Republican Chris Sununu is facing challenger Democrat Tom Sherman. To understand how they plan to support family caregivers, expand livble communities, increase the number of qualifiied home health workers, and lower prescription drug prices, AARP New Hampshire asked each candidate to answer four key questions in 60-second videos. Here are their responses, with transcripts:
En español | North Dakota’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, state legislature and several state offices. The state’s primary was June 14. Absentee voting: All eligible voters can request an absentee/mail ballot and vote from home. Early...
