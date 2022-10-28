ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Slip into a dive bar

The dive bar is a special thing, albeit difficult to define. • It’s a local watering hole. It’s a place to hang your hat for a while; a place to pay cold, hard cash for a chilled beer. Maybe there’s a pool table. Or a jukebox. A bartender who always has the best stories.
