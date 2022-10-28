ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Student of The College of New Jersey found dead inside dorm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Tragic news out of Trenton. A student of The College of New Jersey has been found dead in their on-campus dorm room. The student's body was discovered Saturday night. Investigators have not yet released the student's identity as they are working to contact the family.This is an ongoing investigation. However, CBS3 was told there is no foul play suspected at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
riverjournalonline.com

Harckham Honors Three Area Musical Artists at Italian American Heritage Month Celebration

New York State Senator Pete Harckham commemorated Italian American Heritage Month recently by honoring three musical artists from the 40th Senate District—accordionist-composer Mario Tacca and vocalist Mary Mancini, a husband and wife who perform together, and pianist-composer-educator Pete Malinverni—during a special ceremony and luncheon held at Little Sorrento, a local restaurant here.
Beach Radio

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

If you liked ‘The Good Nurse,’ check out N.J.’s other infamous murder-mystery

It’s been a big month for New Jersey crime stories making the leap to TV or the big screen. Netflix’s “The Watcher,” released last week and inspired by terrifying letters received by Westfield residents, quickly reached the streamer’s top 10 shows list. Now “The Good Nurse” is in theaters and will be streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 26. It’s based on the terrifying true story of Charles Cullen, the New Jersey nurse who killed dozens, if not hundreds, of patients over more than 15 years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: A portal to the mining past doubles as a haven for bats

Hibernia is rich in its iron mining history because it had the longest outcrop of magnetite deposits in the state of New Jersey. Mining in this area began in 1722. In the early 1760s, Adventure Furnace was constructed near the mine, which smelted the ore that was mined. When the Revolutionary War started in 1775, the furnace played a vital role in producing shots and ordnance for the Continental Army. Adventure Furnace later became known as Hibernia Furnace. Reports indicate that Hibernia Furnace started to deteriorate in 1850.
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Chills Out In New Jersey Pool

Come on in, the water’s fine. This summer, a New Jersey couple was treated to quite the sight in their own backyard when an unwelcome visitor decided to cool off in their above ground pool. They looked out of their window and saw a relaxed black bear just trying...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children

Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy