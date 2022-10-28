ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

More than 13,000 have voted in Pitt County so far

A total of 13,338 Pitt County residents had cast ballots over six days of early voting for the mid-term election on Thursday. Eight days of early voting remain. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Totals from the Pitt County Board of Elections show that close to 2,000 people have voted each day at five sites since polls opened on Oct. 20. The exception was Sunday, when 799 people voted. Polls were closed on Saturday.

The tally falls short of the 29,444 total during the first six days of the 2022 general election but is ahead of voting in the 2018 mid-term, when 11,956 people voted in the first six days. More than 116,000 people were registered to vote in the county as of June.

Most early voters so far, 5,007, have used the site at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. A total of 3,533 voted at the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St.; 1,885 at the Pitt Area Transit System Office, 1717 W. Fifth St.; 1,806 at the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle; and 1,107 ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.

The sites are open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Nov. 5.

Citizens can register and vote on the same day during early voting. Oct. 14 was the deadline to register to vote on Election Day and to cast a mailed ballot.

Greenville, NC
