Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Cranford cruises to win over Wayne Hills in N2G3 first round
Liam Godwin accounted for three touchdowns as second-seeded Cranford defeated seventh-seeded Wayne Hills, 31-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Cranford. Wayne Hills (4-5) scored first on a 61-yard screen pass from Tyler Demikoff to Makai Gray, but Godwin tied...
Football: Randolph rolls past Rahway to move to North 2, Group 4 semis
Stephen Petruziello ran in a pair of touchdowns to lead second-seeded Randolph to a 42-7 win over seventh-seeded Rahway in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2 Group 4 playoffs in Randolph. Randolph (8-1) will face third-seeded Wayne Valley in the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 4.
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
College Basketball Star Jose Perez Announces Transfer Decision
Manhattan senior forward Jose Perez has officially found a new home for his final season of college ball. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Perez is heading to West Virginia to play for coach Bob Huggins. Noting, now the only question is when he'll be eligible to play for the Mountaineers.
Football: Irvington brushes off early deficit to down Sayreville in N1G4 first round
It looked like an upset might be brewing at the onset of the game. But that thought was quickly erased as top-seeded Irvington defeated eighth-seeded Sayreville, 38-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 playoffs in Irvington. The Knights (8-2) next hosts fourth-seeded...
zagsblog.com
Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, commits to West Virginia
Jose Perez, the 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, committed to West Virginia on Sunday, he told ZAGSBLOG. He also considered TCU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Missouri. Perez opted to transfer after the school this week fired head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season.
Long, Moore lift No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep past No. 20 Seton Hall Prep - Football recap
Champ Long threw two touchdown passes to Hassan Moore, the second, a 52-yard strike with 6:57 remaining to give St. Peter’s Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 24-16 victory over No. 20 Seton Hall Prep at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Niahl O’Neill...
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Football: No. 16 Union City runs wild, defeats Union in North 1, Group 5 opener
Tyler Koffa returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the game. From there, the rushing attack of second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, could not be stopped as it rolled to a 62-20 victory over seventh-seeded Union in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs at Roosevelt Stadium in Union City.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Comments / 1