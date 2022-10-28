ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Cranford cruises to win over Wayne Hills in N2G3 first round

Liam Godwin accounted for three touchdowns as second-seeded Cranford defeated seventh-seeded Wayne Hills, 31-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Cranford. Wayne Hills (4-5) scored first on a 61-yard screen pass from Tyler Demikoff to Makai Gray, but Godwin tied...
CRANFORD, NJ
zagsblog.com

Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, commits to West Virginia

Jose Perez, the 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, committed to West Virginia on Sunday, he told ZAGSBLOG. He also considered TCU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Missouri. Perez opted to transfer after the school this week fired head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NJ.com

Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury

A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 16 Union City runs wild, defeats Union in North 1, Group 5 opener

Tyler Koffa returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the game. From there, the rushing attack of second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, could not be stopped as it rolled to a 62-20 victory over seventh-seeded Union in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs at Roosevelt Stadium in Union City.
UNION CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media

The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer

TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)

A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
PARAMUS, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

