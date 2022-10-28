Read full article on original website
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Colonia upends No. 20 Summit - Boys soccer - North 2, Group 3 - Quarterfinal
Mateo Muniz scored first while Kamil Pajdak added insurance as eighth-seeded Colonia shut down top-seeded Summit, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 2-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Summit. Colonia (9-8-3) will play the winner...
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
whhspatriotpress.com
Wayne Hills High School Lunch Lines Are Inconvenient
Students countdown the minutes till lunch. Some students eat breakfast, but most students don’t. For those who bring their own lunch, they are set and ready to eat. At 10:22 a.m., the students come running. But the majority of students have to wait in the long and dreadful lunch line.
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
Renna Media
Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away
Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fiery Crash On Route 3
A police vehicle crashed during a stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday, witnesses said. Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack
A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
theobserver.com
KPD: After stabbing a man outside Kearny Avenue saloon, 1 of 2 suspects is released — WITHOUT BAIL!
On Oct. 20 at 2:08 a.m., Officer Anthony Oliveira and several back-up officers were dispatched to a donnybrook at the Donegal Saloon that escalated into a stabbing. Responding officers found a 32-year-old Kearny man seated inside the saloon with another man holding pressure to a stab wound to the victim’s abdomen.
Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware
The risk posed by deer in densely populated areas this particular time of year was tragically illustrated when one had to be put down in Glen Rock after being struck by a car. The driver was treated by an EMT from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for a minor hand injury after the deer smashed the windshield of a Hyundai Elantra on Maple Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NBC New York
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
