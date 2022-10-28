Read full article on original website
Related
Creating a Wrapper for Tesseract is Several Times Faster Than PyTesseract
In this article, I want to share with you, how to create your python wrapper, that solves the basic problem of the tesseract engine – the small speed of recognizing multiple pages in one document. The basic idea is to use python’s built-in multiprocessing features to split documents into...
Creating an Augmented Reality App: Technology Guide 2022
Augmented reality’s use and development have trended up over the past several years. This follows investments in mobile hardware capability, interest in immersive virtual experiences with the metaverse, and rising industry competition. Due to these variables, the augmented reality market is set to reach a value of $502 billion...
The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Getting Your API Into Production. By @anthony-morris [ 5...
Cybersecurity Defense Strategies Against Social Engineering
Being steps ahead of cyber attackers matters a lot to companies. As good as this sounds, the required mechanism to deal with the cyber menace appreciates costs and efforts as the social engineering ruses continue to grow more advanced and sophisticated in targeting the most fragile point in a security firewall — people. Social engineering vectors do not limit their operations to online activities but also exploit offline activities of targets or victims.
AppSec: SecDevOps or DevSecOps? Do We Need to Choose? Guide to the What and the Why
AppSec: DevOpsSec, DevSecOps, and SecDevOps? What’s Their Difference, and Which One is Better?. Thanks to cloud computing, software development (DevOps) is now more agile and automatic, but also more challenging for humans to trace the problems, especially security loopholes. For this reason, more and more professionals are shifting their focus from DevOps to DevSecOps and SecDevOps.
How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation
When reflecting on the history of software, it’s mind-boggling how far the IT industry has come from the early days of waterfall development practices and monolithic, clunky applications. This evolution of software has filtered into business models as most industries have embarked on a journey of digital transformation. As the world becomes more software-oriented, businesses are building and deploying new applications to keep pace with customer demands and an evolving threat landscape.
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript
Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language that comes to mind for building a blockchain. This could be because JavaScript is frequently regarded as a front-end technology, despite the continuous development and use of Node.js. Lisk changes everything about that misconception and empowers Javascript developers to build powerful blockchains.
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web
Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato
The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency; Metaverse ushers in an innovative phase of interconnected virtual experiences, reimagining the future of work. This blog will take you through everything you need to know about the Metaverse - from the history to how it will impact the future of work!
A Guide to Running Ganache in a Browser
When developing Web3 projects, it helps to have a local blockchain devnet for testing. Ganache is one of the most popular tools for this in the Ethereum ecosystem, and part of Truffle. Ganache allows you to set up a local blockchain with different settings to thoroughly test your smart contracts before deployment.
Why IT Companies Should Do Content Mapping
IT companies can and do generate huge quantities of content. It can be a crucial marketing tool, but only if it helps them achieve broader business goals, like driving high-quality traffic to their website, getting more leads, and increasing customer loyalty. One way to improve your content marketing efficiency is...
How to Install MySQL 8 on macOS Using Homebrew
A step-by-step guide 📙 on how to install, configure and run MySQL 8 server on macOS using Homebrew 🍺. I use Homebrew on macOS to manage all the packages I need for development. Once you understand how Homebrew works and how it helps you manage various packages on macOS, installing any dependency on your Mac becomes easy.
The Lord of the GIFs: Why We Need a Decentralized Tenor
Gifs have already become an integral part of our culture. Though they've been around for some time (in fact, this format was released in 1987, according to the Wikipedia), they’ve become especially popular and trendy with the widespread of social media platforms and messengers in recent years. Nowadays, gifs are even studied by the scientists and are used in marketing campaigns. For example, Chanel used this image format their email marketing in 2017, as you can see below.
How to Create a “Killer Pitch Deck”
Hello, dear startup founders. I apologize at once for the long read, I tried to describe everything briefly, but practice shows that it is necessary to explain everything in detail so that it would be easier for teams to implement. This is my first article, so please don't throw too...
The Complete Guide to Becoming a Software Architect
I had many conversations with software engineers in various domains and disciplines during the past 20 years of my career as a software engineer and software architect. Some of them were senior engineers having 8 or 10 years of experience. Many of them were early in their career having 3...
Overcoming Security Risks in a Cloud-Based World
The COVID-19 pandemic created an influx of remote workers, which signaled a mass movement toward cloud services, leaving traditional on-premises infrastructure in the past. This shift enabled businesses to streamline their workforces from anywhere to create an efficient network for managing employees and products. In fact, 90% of North America...
How to Implement Caching in React Using CarrierJS
In this blog, I will show you how to use carrierjs javascript library with react framework in very simple steps. Most web applications require fetching data from APIs at some stage in their development. And most of the time web applications/clients send multiple requests to the same API, which increases the load on the server. To reduce the server load we need to implement some caching in web applications.
DAO Philosophy and Business: My Experience With the Joystream DAO
If you’d have googled dao only like 5 years ago, the majority of search results would have been about taoism (also known as daoism). It is an ancient philosophy and religion, that arose in the 6th century BCE in China. According to the Wikipedia, “The Tao can be roughly thought of as the flow of the Universe or as some essence or pattern behind the natural world that keeps the Universe balanced and ordered”. If you google it now, the results are mostly about “member-owned communities without centralized leadership”.
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0