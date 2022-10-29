Elon Musk: Twitter’s new boss rules out immediate Trump return after ex-president celebrates takeover

The Elon Musk era at Twitter has officially begun.

On Friday, a day after reportedly firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.

He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back. Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.

Despite Mr Musk’s assertion that Mr Trump may not be welcomed back into the fold, the former president celebrated the Tesla CEO’s purchase of Twitter by posting on his own, very similar social media platform, Truth Social.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Mr Trump said.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!”

This came after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.

Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.

Many Twitter users have taken the opportunity to tweet racial slurs in ‘celebration’ of Mr Musk’s takeover, believing it will come with less content moderation.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 05:02

Musk walks into Twitter HQ with a sink

Billionaire Elon Musk shared a video of him walking into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of the Friday deadline to close the $44bn purchase deal.

“Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!” Mr Musk wrote.

He also updated his Twitter bio to read “Chief Twit” and changed his location to “Twitter HQ”.

In the following tweet, Mr Musk wrote: “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 05:51

Musk tells Twitter employees he will not cut 75 per cent of jobs

Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff when he acquires the company, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Tesla chief denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office yesterday.

According to a Washington Post report, the billionaire had told prospective investors that he intends to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000 after the takeover.

Mr Musk is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 06:03

How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover impacted its share price

A combination of inflation fears and increasing interest rates saw advertising spending on the social media platform plunge, causing Twitter’s stock price to fall from around $63 at the height of the bull market in November to under $33.

But unbeknownst to shareholders, one of Twitter’s most prominent and active users had been quietly buying up shares in the company for several months.

Elon Musk began accumulating Twitter stock in January, and by mid-March he had amassed a five per cent stake in the company.

Bevan Hurley explains how the billionaire’s dalliance with purchasing the platform caused its stock price to frequently fluctuate.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 06:32

Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?

Former president Donald Trump remains one of the toughest headaches for managers of social media platforms to date.

With Elon Musk on the verge of closing in the $44bn purchasing deal, one big question looms - What would a Musk takeover of Twitter mean for the 45th president.

Sequestered away at Mar-a-Lago surrounded by only his closest supporters, Mr Trump has done nothing to reform his conduct following bans from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in early 2021 — a consequence of his false claims about the 2020 election fomenting a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

John Bowden has more.

Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 07:04

Musk chats with Twitter staff over coffee

Billionaire Elon Musk, who visited the Twitter headquarters yesterday ahead of closing his $44bn purchasing deal, spent time talking with the staff over coffee.

Twitter’s account manager of customer success Noemi Khachian shared a picture of the soon-to-be boss from the San Francisco office. “Welcome!!! Elon Musk,” she wrote.

“Welcome to the office Elon Musk. Nice chatting with you at an impromptu coffee chat in the perch,” wrote Nate Esparza, technical operations manager at Twitter.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 07:45

Dogecoin soars as Musk nears Twitter deal completion

Dogecoin, the popular meme coin, rallied nearly 16 per cent over the past 24 hours as Elon Musk nears the completion of his $44bn Twitter deal.

The Tesla chief has been a major supporter of dogecoin, which has constantly influenced its price.

In June, the billionaire said he would continue buying dogecoin despite the meme-inspired cryptocurrency losing more than 90 per cent of its value over the last 13 months.

“I will keep supporting dogecoin,” he had tweeted.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar27 October 2022 09:15

Elon Musk plans to cut Twitter’s staff

Mr Musk might have entered Twitter as a meme - let that sink in - but the real consequences of his takeover might be yet to hit the employees of the social media company.

The Tesla billionaire told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he intends to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000, reports The Washington Post.

Twitter’s current board had already planned to reduce wages at the company by around $800m by the end of 2023 and reduce staff by 25 per cent, according to the newspaper.

Mr Musk’s comments about free speech and open debate on the platform could see significant cuts to Twitter’s curation and content moderation - which could make the social media site a much worse place for users to be on.

Adam Smith27 October 2022 12:00

Twitter users have a growing more interested in crypto and pornography

A recent internal report from Twitter demonstrated some of the issues the platform is facing: that Twitter’s highest-growing topics of interest are cryptocurrency and pornography.

Interest in other topics - news, sports and entertainment – has been declining among English-speaking ‘heavy users’.

A "heavy tweeter" is a user defined that logs in to Twitter six or seven days a week, and tweets about three to four times a week.

These people account for under 10 per cent of all users, but generate 90 per cent of tweets and half of the company’s global revenue.

They have been in “absolute decline” since the start of the pandemic, the report says, although no specific conclusions were made about why that would be.

Adam Smith27 October 2022 16:00

Twitter could have an in-built YouTube competitor, Elon Musk hints

Twitter could develop an integrated video feature that would compete with YouTube and generate additional revenue for the app, a singular tweet from Mr Musk has suggested.

A Twitter user posted a

stating: “Once @elonmusk takes over, I wonder if @TwitterSpaces platform can evolve towards video and compete with @YouTube for content creation...

“It is insane that Twitter has not currently implemented a YouTube clone. Half my tweets are links to YouTube videos. Twitter does not capture any value here. If users could watch monetised videos on Twitter, Twitter would capture ad revs and massively increase [revenues].”

Responding to a Twitter thread about how this might be implemented, Mr Musk posted a winking face emoji.

