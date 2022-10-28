Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident on Friday evening around 5pm. Police say a driver in a black, Dodge pickup ran into the back end of a 2012 Kia Forte near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford. The 19-year-old driver of the Kia and her 19-year-old passenger were not injured. Witnesses told officers at the scene the hit and run driver looked like a Hispanic male.

SALINA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO