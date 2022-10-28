How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian on Saturday

Indiana basketball hosts Marian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball team takes the court for the first time in the 2022-23 season on Saturday for an exhibition game against Marian, an NAIA school in Indianapolis.

The Hoosiers enter the year as the favorite to win the Big Ten, headlined by preseason AP first-team All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Coach Mike Woodson is embracing the high expectations of this season by consistently stating his goals of winning Big Ten and national titles.

"That's all I want," Woodson said. " I'm not going to push the team in any other direction. If they're scared of that challenge, then they shouldn't be here. That's kind of how I look at it. I'm not scared of it. You shouldn't be scared of it. We've got to do this together as a unit. Again, I know expectations are high. I get that. That's a good thing. But we've got to go out and do it on the floor and show that we can win a Big Ten title and a national title."

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Marian Knights

Who: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Marian Knights

Indiana's first exhibition game of the 2022-23 season. When: 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. TV: BTN-Plus. Watching Indiana's exhibition games against Marian on Saturday, Saint Francis on Nov. 3 and the regular season opener against Morehead State on Nov. 7 requires an additional subscription to the Big Ten Network's BTN-Plus service. For access to BTN-Plus, you can purchase a school-specific subscription at $9.95 per month or $79.95 per year, which features all BTN-Plus content for your chosen school across multiple sports. They also offer a basketball-specific subscription for $54.99 per year that grants access to all men's and women's basketball games on BTN-Plus. There is no monthly option for the basketball-specific pass. The third option is to purchase the conference pass, which allows you to watch all BTN-Plus content across the entire conference for a variety of sports for $14.95 per month or $119.95 per year. For full information on how to purchase B1G+, CLICK HERE.

William McDermott (play-by-play), Amanda Foster (color), Brianna Ballog (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network

IU Radio Network Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Poll rankings: Indiana is No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll. Marian is No. 14 in the NAIA rankings.

Indiana is No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll. Marian is No. 14 in the NAIA rankings. Futures: Indiana is the favorite to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-290 odds, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook on Oct. 27. The Hoosiers are plus-900 to reach the Final Four and plus-4000 to win the National Championship.

Indiana is the favorite to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-290 odds, according to the on Oct. 27. The Hoosiers are plus-900 to reach the Final Four and plus-4000 to win the National Championship. Last season's records: Indiana was 21-14 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, Indiana defeated Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four before an 82-53 loss to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Marian went 26-6 overall and 14-4 in the Crossroads League. In the NAIA men's basketball tournament, the Knights defeated Freed-Hardeman 66-64, but lost to No. 23 Concordia, 90-67.

Indiana was 21-14 overall and 9-11 in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, Indiana defeated Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four before an 82-53 loss to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Marian went 26-6 overall and 14-4 in the Crossroads League. In the NAIA men's basketball tournament, the Knights defeated Freed-Hardeman 66-64, but lost to No. 23 Concordia, 90-67. Last meeting: Indiana defeated Marian 93-62 in an exhibition game on Oct. 28, 2017 under former coach Archie Miller. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 22 points, connecting on 9-of-14 shots with seven assists. Curtis Jones and Josh Newkirk each added 13 points, and De'Ron Davis scored 10. Indiana shot 54 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3 and 70.4 percent from the free throw line. Marian's Sam Guymon and Sterling Brown led the Knights with 13 points apiece, and Wes Stowers and Andrew Jordan each added nine points.

Indiana defeated Marian 93-62 in an exhibition game on Oct. 28, 2017 under former coach Archie Miller. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 22 points, connecting on 9-of-14 shots with seven assists. Curtis Jones and Josh Newkirk each added 13 points, and De'Ron Davis scored 10. Indiana shot 54 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3 and 70.4 percent from the free throw line. Marian's Sam Guymon and Sterling Brown led the Knights with 13 points apiece, and Wes Stowers and Andrew Jordan each added nine points. Coaches: Scott Heady enters his sixth season at Marian, where he has built one of the top programs in the Crossroads League. Heady has led the Knights to a 124-38 record overall with a 63-25 mark in conference play. He's won the Crossroads League regular season title and tournament championship, taking the Knights to five consecutive NAIA tournaments in five seasons. Before coaching Marian, Heady was one of the top high school coaches in Indiana, leading Carmel High School to back-to-back 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013. Mike Woodson is in his second season at Indiana after leading the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) after defeating Wyoming Cowboys during the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at UD Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch from Indiana

1. First look at starting lineup

During the team scrimmage at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7, coach Mike Woodson ran out a lineup of Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. With four returning starters and Indiana's top incoming freshman, this was the first hint at the starting five for the 2022-23 season.

Indiana appears to have more depth than recent years, and it wouldn't be too surprising to see Jordan Geronimo, who practiced at small forward this offseason, or Tamar Bates earn a starting role.

2. How Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino fit together

The backcourt duo of Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino has the potential to take Indiana to another level in 2022-23. Johnson really started to find his groove at the end of last season, especially in the pick and roll with Trayce Jackson-Davis. Pairing Johnson with Hood-Schifino, who Mike Woodson compared to Jason Kidd, gives the Indiana offense two ball-handlers who can attack the rim.

"I think we fit pretty well," Johnson said. "We both pretty much do the same thing. I'm shooting the ball pretty well, he's shooting the ball pretty well. [Hood-Schifino] is honestly the same type of player, he's just a little bit bigger. ... It's honestly just the flow of the game. If he's doing good and he's got the ball, I'll play the two. It's honestly no complaints who has the ball because in coach Woodson's offense the ball has to move."

3. Freshmen adapting to college game

There's been a lot of hype around Mike Woodson's first recruiting class, featuring Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn. This group ranks top 10 nationally, and adds an immediate boost of talent and depth.

The freshmen each bring something different to the team, and Woodson has raved about their competitive spirit in practice. There's an adjustment period for any freshman beginning their college basketball career, and we'll get a glimpse of how ready they are to contribute on Saturday

