Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers
There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors. In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship. Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete...
Dustin Johnson says winning $35.6 million and sweeping LIV's triple crown was not good enough
DORAL — For Dustin Johnson, making more than $35 million in five months on the LIV Golf Series didn't quite reach his expectations. "It was pretty good," the Jupiter resident said. "I feel like it should have been a lot better. My season, I played good. I didn't play my best." ...
'I'm paid. I don't give a damn': Pat Perez gets last laugh at LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami
DORAL, Fla. – Many made jokes and quips (this writer included) throughout LIV Golf’s inaugural season, but it was Pat Perez who got the last laugh. Often the odd-score-out for his loaded 4Aces team that features Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, the 46-year-old veteran couldn’t be happier after a final-round 2-under 70 at Trump National Doral – which tied Johnson and Reed for their team’s low score of the day – at the LIV Golf Team Championship.
Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, defending champ Viktor Hovland headline strong field at 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The PGA Tour will visit its fourth country this season when it hosts the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba starting Thursday. It’s a strong field getting ready to tee it up at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. For those of us who are...
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
Cam Smith had complaint about Phil Mickelson during singles match
Cam Smith had a complaint about the way Phil Mickelson handled their singles match on Friday during the LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami event at Trump National Doral. Smith beat Mickelson on the final hole to knock out the 52-year-old and his Hy Flyers team. After the reigning Open Championship winner won, he shared a complaint about his singles match.
LIV Golf Team Championship Miami prize money payouts for each squad at Trump National Doral
DORAL, Fla. — LIV Golf’s inaugural season has come to a close. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund held its $50 million season finale team championship this week at Trump National Doral, where Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces won the top prize of $16 million that will see each player take home $4 million each.
Cameron Smith beats Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf team finale
DORAL, Fla. -- Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at...
European Tour records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores
With his remarkable final round at the 2022 Portugal Masters, Jordan Smith reset the European Tour 72-hole scoring record, also setting the all-time European Tour mark against par, with his 30-under-par 72-hole total. The European Tour's 72-hole scoring record is now 254 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura,...
Dustin Johnson's 4Aces reaches last four of LIV team finale
DORAL, Fla. -- Dustin Johnson's season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check. Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship Sunday, with $16 million -- $4 million for each of the four players -- awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral.
LIV Golf COO Atul Khosla addresses lack of OWGR points, provides update on TV deal during Miami finale
DORAL, Fla. — Two of the biggest challenges still facing LIV Golf are the lack of Official World Golf Ranking points at events, as well as the lack of a TV partner in the United States. In a meeting with select members of the media at Trump National Doral...
Lydia Ko, instructor Sean Foley part ways after successful two-year run
Lydia Ko parted ways last month with instructor Sean Foley. The former world No. 1 took to Instagram to make the announcement, noting that they decided to go their own ways as a coach and player for “logistical reasons,” but that Foley will always remain a close friend and mentor.
Tour Rundown: Crowe over Bo | Butterfield Bermuda to Power
Halloween and Día de los muertos have arrived in the United States, and golf aficionados around the country have posted meme after meme about “scariest hole” and “scariest shot.” Let’s make one thing clear: the only scary element of golf is in the competition. Island greens are fun, until something is on the line. Great golf is marvelous, until the concern for its end becomes apparent. This week, the world’s tours went on pause, except for the PGA and DP World Tours. Fortunately, the Asia-Pacific Amateur also held its annual rite of recognition, this year in Thailand. Why is it important? For many reasons, although two stand out (read on!) It’s time to run down a triumvirate of tournaments in this week’s Tour Rundown…Boo!
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share at Port Royal
We’ve officially reached the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and several pros are seeking breakthrough wins at Port Royal Golf Course. Rookie Ben Griffin entered the final round tied with one-time PGA Tour winner Seamus Power. A win for the 26-year-old Griffin would cap an incredible comeback...
RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: As its first season draws to a close, expect LIV to carry on pillaging the world's top golfers in 2023 with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Thomas Pieters all targets
In a blaze of excessive riches, at a course owned by Donald Trump, a gaudy curtain was brought down on LIV’s inaugural season in Miami last night. The wealthy got wealthier, which in this case meant the quartet of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch collected $4million each for claiming the Team Championships — good work if you can get it.
Phil Mickelson’s broadcast appearance offered window into alternate reality
There was plenty to learn from Phil Mickelson’s appearance as a guest commentator for LIV Golf on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson showed off his broadcasting chops; he broke down swings, cracked jokes and told stories. But no lesson was more interesting than our glimpse of golf’s alternate reality — the one in which Mickelson’s future takes place in the booth rather than on the Hy Flyers.
2022 LIV Golf in Miami leaderboard, scores: Louis Oosthuizen sends Stinger GC to finals over Bryson DeChambeau
The match play portion of LIV Golf's season-ending championship is complete. The top four teams over the first two days at Trump National Doral have moved on to championship Sunday, where teams will play stroke play for $34 million worth of prize money. The match of the day on Saturday...
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch event
After a week back in the United States, the PGA Tour is in Bermuda and it’s time for the weekend. Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda, plays host to the 2022 Bermuda Butterfield Championship. It’s a par-71 layout at 6,828 yards (the shortest on the PGA Tour in 2022), and Robert Trent Jones was the architect.
Weekly Read: The Unintended Consequences of the PGA Tour's Elevated Events
Top players may skip one elevated PGA Tour event this season as their calendar has more events in a tighter period.
10 ways to stop chunking your iron shots
There are few more frustrating shots in golf than hitting the ground too soon before impact. Fat shots not only leave you feeling inadequate, with your divot traveling farther than your ball, but they also leave you with little time to “walk it off” before trying the same shot again!
