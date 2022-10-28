ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers

There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors. In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship. Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm paid. I don't give a damn': Pat Perez gets last laugh at LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

DORAL, Fla. – Many made jokes and quips (this writer included) throughout LIV Golf’s inaugural season, but it was Pat Perez who got the last laugh. Often the odd-score-out for his loaded 4Aces team that features Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, the 46-year-old veteran couldn’t be happier after a final-round 2-under 70 at Trump National Doral – which tied Johnson and Reed for their team’s low score of the day – at the LIV Golf Team Championship.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close

DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
Yardbarker

Cam Smith had complaint about Phil Mickelson during singles match

Cam Smith had a complaint about the way Phil Mickelson handled their singles match on Friday during the LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami event at Trump National Doral. Smith beat Mickelson on the final hole to knock out the 52-year-old and his Hy Flyers team. After the reigning Open Championship winner won, he shared a complaint about his singles match.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf Team Championship Miami prize money payouts for each squad at Trump National Doral

DORAL, Fla. — LIV Golf’s inaugural season has come to a close. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund held its $50 million season finale team championship this week at Trump National Doral, where Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces won the top prize of $16 million that will see each player take home $4 million each.
ESPN

Cameron Smith beats Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf team finale

DORAL, Fla. -- Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at...
thegolfnewsnet.com

European Tour records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

With his remarkable final round at the 2022 Portugal Masters, Jordan Smith reset the European Tour 72-hole scoring record, also setting the all-time European Tour mark against par, with his 30-under-par 72-hole total. The European Tour's 72-hole scoring record is now 254 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura,...
ESPN

Dustin Johnson's 4Aces reaches last four of LIV team finale

DORAL, Fla. -- Dustin Johnson's season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check. Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship Sunday, with $16 million -- $4 million for each of the four players -- awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral.
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Crowe over Bo | Butterfield Bermuda to Power

Halloween and Día de los muertos have arrived in the United States, and golf aficionados around the country have posted meme after meme about “scariest hole” and “scariest shot.” Let’s make one thing clear: the only scary element of golf is in the competition. Island greens are fun, until something is on the line. Great golf is marvelous, until the concern for its end becomes apparent. This week, the world’s tours went on pause, except for the PGA and DP World Tours. Fortunately, the Asia-Pacific Amateur also held its annual rite of recognition, this year in Thailand. Why is it important? For many reasons, although two stand out (read on!) It’s time to run down a triumvirate of tournaments in this week’s Tour Rundown…Boo!
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: As its first season draws to a close, expect LIV to carry on pillaging the world's top golfers in 2023 with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Thomas Pieters all targets

In a blaze of excessive riches, at a course owned by Donald Trump, a gaudy curtain was brought down on LIV’s inaugural season in Miami last night. The wealthy got wealthier, which in this case meant the quartet of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch collected $4million each for claiming the Team Championships — good work if you can get it.
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s broadcast appearance offered window into alternate reality

There was plenty to learn from Phil Mickelson’s appearance as a guest commentator for LIV Golf on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson showed off his broadcasting chops; he broke down swings, cracked jokes and told stories. But no lesson was more interesting than our glimpse of golf’s alternate reality — the one in which Mickelson’s future takes place in the booth rather than on the Hy Flyers.
Golf.com

