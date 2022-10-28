Halloween and Día de los muertos have arrived in the United States, and golf aficionados around the country have posted meme after meme about “scariest hole” and “scariest shot.” Let’s make one thing clear: the only scary element of golf is in the competition. Island greens are fun, until something is on the line. Great golf is marvelous, until the concern for its end becomes apparent. This week, the world’s tours went on pause, except for the PGA and DP World Tours. Fortunately, the Asia-Pacific Amateur also held its annual rite of recognition, this year in Thailand. Why is it important? For many reasons, although two stand out (read on!) It’s time to run down a triumvirate of tournaments in this week’s Tour Rundown…Boo!

