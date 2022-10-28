ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

News 12

Female Fight Club hosts Bronx Witches Ride to benefit asylum seekers

The Female Fight Club held their first ever “Witches Ride” in Riverdale on Sunday. Participants dressed up as witches and decorated their bikes for the ride – all to support asylum seekers coming to New York. They donated clothes, canned foods, and other necessary essentials they say...
BRONX, NY

