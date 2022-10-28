Read full article on original website
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NYC streets to go car-free tonight for trick-or-treating families
Today is the day for tricks and treats, but the city is preparing for 'Trick or Streets' as nearly 100 streets will go car-free tonight for Halloween.
Nyack's Halloween parade returns after 2-year pause due to COVID
Nyack transformed from village to Halloween town for its annual parade along South Broadway.
Drums From Heaven holds Halloween eve cancer awareness fundraiser in Saddle Brook
Halloween Eve kicked off Sunday night in Saddle Brook as a fundraiser to raise awareness of cancer. Drums could be heard blaring as the sound of people coming together in prayer. "It's music to express our feelings and what we go through in our lives," explained autism advocate Ryan Roy.
Female Fight Club hosts Bronx Witches Ride to benefit asylum seekers
The Female Fight Club held their first ever “Witches Ride” in Riverdale on Sunday. Participants dressed up as witches and decorated their bikes for the ride – all to support asylum seekers coming to New York. They donated clothes, canned foods, and other necessary essentials they say...
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
Jersey Proud: Branchville Halloween lovers go big on decorations
Residents are encouraged to dress up a scarecrow in their yards -- the more outrageous the scene the better. People then go around and vote for the best displays.
Gravesend residents rally against planned homeless shelter in their community
Their fight has ongoing for nearly a year as demonstrators filled the block at the corner of West 13th Street and Kings Highway.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
At least 3 dead, 3 injured in Quimby Avenue fire in the Bronx
According to police, the fire broke out on Quimby Avenue at Castle Hill Avenue around 6 a.m.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31
A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.
Floral Park holds benefit charity race in memory of late community leader
More than 200 people attended the event and they raised thousands of dollars towards local charities from Floral Park Knights of Columbus Council.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Bed-Stuy nonprofit fights to save community safe haven
A Bet-Study nonprofit is fighting to save a community safe haven and home to its 174-year-old group.
Police: Newburgh man critically injured in shooting
Police say shots were fired in a home near City Terrace and Van Ness Street around 10 p.m.
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say. The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m. Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.
