ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive

The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market

Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest

Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
JACKSON, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlantic Station’s Dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns This November

There’s no better place to hang during the holidays than Atlanta’s beloved Atlantic Station. The shopping, dining, and entertainment district plays host to a plethora of festive events and celebrations, guaranteed to elevate the grouchiest Grinch into the Christmas spirit!. Of course, their epic Christmas Tree is the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Immersive Claude Monet art experience opens in Doraville

“Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” is making its North American debut at the Exhibition Hub Art Center, 5660 Buford Highway, in Doraville. Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman was on hand Friday to mark the opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.  “Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” is a unique digital art event that harnesses the use of […] The post Immersive Claude Monet art experience opens in Doraville appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DORAVILLE, GA
cohaitungchi.com

9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night

From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
thewarriorwire.org

Fruit Flies! Fruit Flies!: Get Out of My Hair!

Ever wondered what the one species that could possibly outnumber the 2,000+ students at North Atlanta is – the fruit flies. They are everywhere, and roam the school as if it is their personal playground. If there’s one thing that teachers and students share, it’s the strong hatred for these territorial, greedy, and annoying creatures. You would think that in one of Georgia’s most spacious schools, there would be at least 1 place that these beasts have not conquered. Well there isn’t, and nowhere is safe.
ATLANTA, GA
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy