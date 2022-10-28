Read full article on original website
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Hardy Sandwiches, Juicy Meatballs, And Pizza At This Authentic Italian Grab-n-Go
With sandwich shops and restaurants popping up all over the city, it can be hard to keep up with what spots will really satisfy those craving. Meatballerz is absolutely sure to meet all your need and then SOME! This mom and daughter duo spot has quickly become a local favorite.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
smokesignalsnews.com
Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive
The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-Tastic
When the weather turns cooler, soup figuratively bubbles up to the top of our lunch considerations. In fact, if you saw a cartoon drawing, we'd likely have those little thought bubbles all around us, with the word SOUP! emblazoned in various typefaces to indicate emphasis.
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
At a food mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
secretatlanta.co
Atlantic Station’s Dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns This November
There’s no better place to hang during the holidays than Atlanta’s beloved Atlantic Station. The shopping, dining, and entertainment district plays host to a plethora of festive events and celebrations, guaranteed to elevate the grouchiest Grinch into the Christmas spirit!. Of course, their epic Christmas Tree is the...
Sprawling Buckhead Estate in Prime Location Hits Market
With over 9,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 6 and 2 half baths, and a spacious open floor plan, this home is designed for hosting and entertaining.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
Immersive Claude Monet art experience opens in Doraville
“Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” is making its North American debut at the Exhibition Hub Art Center, 5660 Buford Highway, in Doraville. Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman was on hand Friday to mark the opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” is a unique digital art event that harnesses the use of […] The post Immersive Claude Monet art experience opens in Doraville appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cohaitungchi.com
9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night
From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
thewarriorwire.org
Fruit Flies! Fruit Flies!: Get Out of My Hair!
Ever wondered what the one species that could possibly outnumber the 2,000+ students at North Atlanta is – the fruit flies. They are everywhere, and roam the school as if it is their personal playground. If there’s one thing that teachers and students share, it’s the strong hatred for these territorial, greedy, and annoying creatures. You would think that in one of Georgia’s most spacious schools, there would be at least 1 place that these beasts have not conquered. Well there isn’t, and nowhere is safe.
8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
cobbcountycourier.com
The City of Kennesaw announced the return of the Southern Museum’s ‘All Aboard for Holiday Fun’ events
The City of Kennesaw issued the following news release:. Kennesaw, GA (October 28, 2022) — On Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission.
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
WXIA 11 Alive
New surveillance video shows burglary of popular Buckhead restaurant
Owner and executive chef, Suzanne Vizethann, says a man broke into the restaurant, stealing their safe with nearly $3,000 inside. Everything was caught on video.
