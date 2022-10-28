Ever wondered what the one species that could possibly outnumber the 2,000+ students at North Atlanta is – the fruit flies. They are everywhere, and roam the school as if it is their personal playground. If there’s one thing that teachers and students share, it’s the strong hatred for these territorial, greedy, and annoying creatures. You would think that in one of Georgia’s most spacious schools, there would be at least 1 place that these beasts have not conquered. Well there isn’t, and nowhere is safe.

