Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Underwood praises Clark’s debut: “I was very impressed”
WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night. In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but […]
Illinois Basketball: 2024 target takes an Illini unofficial visit
Illinois basketball continues to look for players who could help the program in the future. Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff have done a great job building out recruiting classes since they arrived in Champaign. This great recruiting ability is why we are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten again this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown leads nation, continues record-breaking pace for Illinois through Week 9
Chase Brown continues to lead the nation in rushing. The star RB for Illinois now has 1,208 rushing yards after collecting 149 more against Nebraska in Week 9. In addition to his total yardage, Brown has 36 runs of 10+ yards, the most in the nation for a Power 5 player. Brown also leads the Power 5 in yards after contact with 707 such yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Parker, 4-star forward, sets commitment date, includes 1 B1G program in top 5
Kris Parker, a 2023 4-star forward, has whittled his schools list to 5 and set a commitment date. The 6-foot-6 standout will choose between Illinois, Florida State, Mizzou, Alabama and UCF on Dec. 12. Parker would represent Illinois’ 2nd highest rated recruit in the 2023 cycle should he commit to...
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football at Illinois set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 10 matchup against No. 14/13 Illinois has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Champaign,...
Stukenholtz: Why Illinois Loss Proves Trev Should Not Hire Mickey
Nebraska needs a proven winner, not the passionate hire Mickey Joseph would be
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
Stained Glass Stories Tour to return in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023. Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event. “Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. […]
Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
foxillinois.com
3 injured after car hits Champaign house
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were injured after a vehicle hit a house in Champaign on Friday. The Champaign Police Department says at 11:57 a.m. a vehicle was driving westbound on John Street and failed to yield at a stop sign. Officials say the vehicle entered the intersection,...
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
