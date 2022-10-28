Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Drug Take Back Day at Muskingum County Health Department
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Health Department hosted an important event where people could drop off medications from being stolen or used by people addicted to medications like opioids and fentanyl called Drug Take Back Day. Former CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health Steve Carrel spoke about how Drug Take Back...
WTOV 9
Second largest drug related sentence in Guernsey County handed down
Guernsey County, OH — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to between 18 and 23 years in Guernsey County for various drug related offenses. This is the second largest sentence in the county in a little over a week. Maggie Adams was arrested in December of 2021 after...
wtuz.com
Nancy Lynn Quillen – October 29, 2022
Nancy Lynn Quillen, age 67, passed away on October 29, 2022, at Oak Point Extended Care where she has resided for 10 years. She was born July 30, 1955, at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Joyce Metzger, her father, Gail Alvin Quillen, her step-father, Donald Lee Metzger, her brother, Gerald Dennis Quillen and sister, Susan Kay Gray.
wtuz.com
Lois (Levengood) Miller – October 27, 2022
Lois (Levengood) Miller, age 89, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Galen Levengood, until his passing in 1988. She was then married to Cleo Miller until his passing in 2013. She and Galen had three children; Christy Vachon, Del (Sue) Levengood, and Matt Levengood (Tracy Allison). In addition to her children, she was the proud grandmother to; Derek Adams, Brady Adams, Cody (Steph) Adams, Spencer (Tanea) Levengood, Emily Levengood, and Galen Levengood; and her great-grandchildren, Shelby Levengood, Bridget Levengood, Dixie Pongratz, Aley Adams, Jack Adams, Charolette Adams, and Ivy Levengood.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
wtuz.com
News Brief: Forestry Association then Poetry Meeting at Dover Library
~ The monthly meeting of the East Central Ohio Forestry Association will take place on Wednesday, November 2 at 7:00 PM at the Dover Public Library, located at 525 N. Walnut Street. An expert from the Muskingum Watershed District will speak to the group. Nominations for next year’s officers will be open and elections will be held in January. No registration is necessary for this program.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
wtuz.com
Monna L. Garver – October 30, 2022
Monna L. Garver, 72, of Dover passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the Country Club Retirement Community. She was born on January 16, 1950, in Dover and was the daughter of the late Roland and Jean Davy Strawn. Monna was also preceded in death by her husband, John E. Garver on March 30, 2021.
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators explore unexplained encounters inside old Delaware County Jail
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Ghost stories are told to keep us up at night. But are these just tales or fantasies... or is something else out there? Some believe. Others doubt. The old Delaware County Jail is said to tell more than just a chilling story. What You Need...
wtuz.com
Stacy K. Cox – October 30, 2022
Stacy K. Cox, 43, of Dover passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in the Community Hospice Truman House surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on June 21, 1979, in Dover and was the daughter of the late Bryce and Brenda Sexton Pittman. Stacy is survived by her husband of seven years, Robert Cox whom she married on July 28, 2015; brother, Cory (Richele) Pittman of Dover; niece, Kylie and nephew, Fenix.
wtuz.com
John Clarence Wyngarden – October 29, 2022
John Clarence Wyngarden, age 72, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Millersburg, Ohio. He was born in St. Charles, Illinois on September 3, 1950, and delivered by Dr. Clarence Benjamin Wyngarden who also adopted John to be his legal son. A resident of the greater Chicagoland area for much of his life, John was a graduate of the Wheaton Academy. He has resided in Uhrichsville for nearly a decade after living in Florida for five years.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, November 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more for income...
WTOV 9
Pair of Belmont County arrests net large drug haul
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More drugs are coming off the streets in Belmont County. Tuesday, Richland Township Police received a complaint from the parking lot of Gabe’s in St. Clairsville. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle, as he had overdosed on drugs.
wtuz.com
ODOT Winter Ready with 150 Point Inspection
Mary Alice Reporting – Twenty snowplow trucks have been looked over at the Ohio Department of Transportation District 11’s site. These trucks cover 17 snow routes in Tuscarawas County, which amounts to 583 miles of interstate, U.S., and state roadways. Public Information Officer Lauren Borell explains this is...
WHIZ
Home invasion in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion. It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue in Coshocton. Authorities said they received a 911 call stating that two males forced entry into the residence, and fired a weapon...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Fire & EMS Department recertified with a Class 3 rating
GALION – The Galion Fire & EMS Department was recently recertified with a Class 3 rating by the Insurance Services Office. Out of 48,642 fire departments in the U.S., 10 percent have a Class 3 rating or better. An improved ISO rating results in lowered premiums for home, property,...
WHIZ
Muskingum County most wanted suspects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects. Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs,...
Licking County Christmas tree farm reopens after fire earlier this year
GRANVILLE, Ohio — After a fire damaged two greenhouses at Timbuck Farms in Licking County earlier this year, the owner, Jim Gibson, is ready to welcome crowds back to the farm. "Back on March 15 I got a phone call that the building was on fire, it definitely was...
Ohio school buses to don bigger, brighter ‘STOP’ decals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio motorists will soon be able to see school buses more clearly. The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that every school bus in the state will receive highly reflective “STOP” decals to make buses more visible and safer for the approximately 1.6 million students who ride in them. OSHP partnered with […]
