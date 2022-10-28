Universal Language: Football Helped Jendy Cuello Transition From Life in the Dominican Republic to His New Home in Brockway

Read full article on original website
The Voice of Karns City: Sam Swick ‘Humbled’ to Have Press Box Bear His Name After 54 Years of Announcing and Counting
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — What started out as a way to stay close and watch his two athletic sons play sports has turned into a five-decade-long passion for Sam Swick. He’s the voice of Karns City sports. He’s the face of it, too. Always smiling. Always with a kind word at the ready.
‘We Are Blessed’: Moniteau’s Trent Beachem, Who Was Transported By Medical Helicopter After Breaking His Femur on Friday Night, Walks Out of Hospital on Sunday
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With the help of crutches, Trent Beachem slowly walked out of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sunday. It was a remarkable scene given what had happened to the sophomore quarterback on the Moniteau football team less than 48 hours earlier. (Submitted photos) Beachem...
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
Bald Eagle football blanks Purchase Line, Penns Valley smokes Bellwood-Antis
Four of Centre County’s high school football teams notched wins on Friday night.
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
Here are 5 takeaways Centre County high school football’s final week of the regular season
The final week of Centre County high school football’s regular season is in the books. State College capped off an undefeated regular season with a 36-6 win over Chambersburg. Bald Eagle took down Purchase Line with a 19-0 victory. Bellefonte fell 41-3 to Brookville. Penns Valley won 42-0 over Bellwood-Antis. Philipsburg-Osceola capped off its season with the team’s second victory in a row, a 56-34 victory over Ridgway-Johnsonburg.
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
Penn State remains a quarterback away from becoming what it wants as a program
The Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times in the 44-31 loss.
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
Former Centre County fire chief charged with embezzling $25k from relief fund
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office into more than $25K that went “missing” from a fireman’s relief account has led to a former fire chief being charged. Darin Bressler, 50, of Spring Mills, claimed that he made 18 withdrawals from the Gregg Township Fire Relief Association’s savings to […]
Largest lottery online prize of $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize of $1,616,808.72 to a player from Centre County. It's the largest online prize won in U.S. history. The jackpot was won in the PA Big Winner Spectacular game. PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive...
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
RSV, COVID and flu pose 'tri-pandemic' threat, Stutzman said
Authorities in Indiana County are joining others across southwestern Pennsylvania in expressing concern about a disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. “There has been some concern expressed about the possibility of a tri-pandemic coming this winter,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county’s board of commissioners this week. “This would be a combination of new COVID-19 strains, along with the seasonal flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is referred to as RSV.”
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
