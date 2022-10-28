Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Directional closures planned on S.R. 3 for railroad crossing installation near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. Southbound State Road 3 will close first, followed by northbound. During the closures, crews will reinstall the...
WRBI Radio
Road, storm water work continues in the City of Batesville
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company continues work on a stormwater project on Smith Street in Batesville between George and Pearl streets. Smith Street is closed during the project. A crew will work on the water main trench repair along Boehringer Street from Park to Eastern...
WRBI Radio
U.S. 421 in Napoleon reopens with added stop signs
Napoleon, IN — After a summer of traffic headaches caused by a bridge and pavement replacement project, U.S. 421 in Napoleon is back open – but there’s a twist. The intersection of 421 and State Road 229 has been converted to a four-way stop. INDOT says all...
WRBI Radio
Three-day closure planned next week on S.R. 62 near Friendship
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek starting the morning of Monday, November 7, near Friendship. During the closure, crews will bring in a large crane to remove existing bridge beams. The road is...
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopters called to off road area twice on Saturday
— Medical helicopters were called to Laurel twice on Saturday following separate accidents at Haspin Acres Off Road and Moto Cross Park. One person was ejected from a vehicle and reportedly suffered a broken arm just before 4 pm. Firefighters set up a landing zone for StatFlight at Laurel Elementary...
WRBI Radio
One injured when semi overturns near Versailles
Versailles, IN — One person was injured when a semi overturned this morning on US 50 west of Versailles. Rescuers were dispatched around 2:44 am when the tractor-trailer flipped. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and the highway was closed for about 2 1/2...
Semi crash blocks traffic on I-465 on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-trailer crash Sunday morning blocked eastbound traffic on Interstate 465 across the south side of Indianapolis. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the U.S. 31/East Street interchange. The exit remained open, along with the far right lane. Fire crews responded to the scene to...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
i69finishline.com
County Line Road Exit Ramp Closure this Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 28, 2022) – Pavement grooving and grinding is expected to close the northbound State Road 37 exit ramp to County Line Road temporarily on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 28-29. The work is expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The detour follows...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
Man missing from Greenfield found safe, Silver Alert canceled
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Greenfield was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, a representative with Hancock County 911 Center told 13News. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton. A Silver Alert was...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with overturned vehicle on State Route 121 in Laurel Township
LAUREL, Ind. — Reports of a crash with overturned vehicle on State Route 121 in Laurel Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
WRBI Radio
Farmers Feeding the Flock raises record amount for Greensburg Bread of Life
Greensburg, IN — A record $61,000 was raised this year by Farmers Feeding the Flock for the Greensburg Community Bread of Life. The announcement was made during the organization’s harvest celebration dinner Friday evening at Greensburg High School’s Ag Building. The 25-acre soybean field donated for the...
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
