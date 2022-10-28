ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.

Police say a 30-year-old woman and a man in his 40s were found dead next to Medgar Evers College. The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. at Crown Street and Franklin Avenue.

The woman was found dead in the passenger seat of a black Audi SUV, authorities say.

Police believe that the man shot her in the head from outside the car before turning the gun on himself. Police found the gun near the man's body on the sidewalk.

The relationship between the man and woman is not yet clear.

The college canceled in-person classes for the day after learning about the shooting, but some people have been coming in and out of the school. Many of them told News 12 that they were shocked to learn about what occurred.

