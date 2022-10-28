Read full article on original website
WKRC
Headstone of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana finally gets a name
SALEM, Ind. (WKRC/WDRB/CNN Newsource) - The gravestone of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase in rural Indiana finally bears his name: Cairo Ammar Jordan. WDRB spoke to the carver who etched Jordan's name in stone. He told them this job hit him hard. "Every...
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
WTHR
Family of Georgia boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana woods hold vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after State Police identified a young boy found inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, the family has gathered to honor his life. Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter back in April. His family from Atlanta gathered Sunday night for a...
wdrb.com
Indiana authorities asking for public's help to find missing 65-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested in connection to 1996 rape of juvenile in Indiana
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been arrested in connection to the 1996 rape of a female juvenile in Indiana. DNA was collected at the crime scene in 1996, however, it was unknown at the time who the DNA belonged to, authorities said. In September 2019, a CODIS (Combined...
wtae.com
Man found shot, dead inside car in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 7100 block of Hermitage Street after a ShotSpotter alert indicated 11 rounds fired at about 1:50 p.m., Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said. 29-year-old Noah Wilkerson was found shot...
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say that Antonio Toliver was last seen Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons. Toliver was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil design and was last seen...
90-year-old Pennsylvania woman charged after allegedly stealing from man’s wallet at a casino
A 90-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly stole money and a voucher from a man’s wallet at a casino. The woman, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly took $1000 of cash and a $305 voucher out of a wallet that was left on a seat at a slot machine at River’s Casino, says WPXI. […]
Family of boy found in suitcase shares heartbreak after learning of his death
Cairo's paternal grandparents and great uncle told FOX59 their family just learned the news one day before the announcement was made. They call Cairo a "sweet boy" who would have turned 6 this week.
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Watch Adorable Cat Wrestle with a Shark at Indiana Shelter
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Frank! I’m your typical 6-month-old kitty–sweet, curious, outgoing, and silly. I was surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with my four sisters who have all since been adopted!...
WALA-TV FOX10
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan
IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
