Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Crimson
Hundreds Rally in D.C. as Supreme Court Prepares to Hear Harvard Affirmative Action Case
WASHINGTON — Students and advocates on both sides of the affirmative action debate descended on the nation’s capital on Sunday for dueling rallies ahead of Supreme Court oral arguments in a pair of lawsuits that could end race-conscious admissions in American higher education. More than 200 people flocked...
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
David DePape shares violent plans for Nancy Pelosi in police interview
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home told police he planned to hold her hostage and break "her kneecaps," targeting her because of her leadership within the Democratic Party. David DePape, 42, told the San Francisco Police Department in an interview on Friday that he didn't leave the couple's Pacific Heights home after Paul Pelosi called 911 because he viewed himself as a freedom fighter without the option of surrender, comparing himself...
Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime
On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard is Less Important Than You Think
Aden Barton ’24, an Editorial editor, is an Economics concentrator in Eliot House. His column “Harvard in Numbers” appears on alternate Mondays. If you’re reading this, you’re probably very different from the average American student. Let me tell you just how unique you are. First, remember that most Americans don’t pursue post-secondary education: Two-thirds of adults in this country don’t have a college degree. Of those who do, the overwhelming majority do not attend a selective university: Less than one percent of current college students attend an Ivy League school.
Comments / 0