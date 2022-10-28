Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General
Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin says there’s no need for more ‘massive strikes’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine. He said that most of the designated targets had been hit and said that it was not his aim to destroy the country. Vladimir Putin also said on Friday that he expects his...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat
Russia says it doesn't know the exact borders of the Ukrainian land Vladimir Putin just annexed. A Kremlin representative said Russia would consult locals in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin on Friday signed a decree annexing four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law. Russia acknowledged on Monday it...
Intel Suggests Putin's Mobilization May Send 110,000 More Troops to Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent mobilization of troops may soon result in about 110,000 more Russian soldiers arriving for combat in Ukraine, finalizing his push for 150,000 new fighters. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that the process of drafting 300,000 reservists had been completed. Putin has stated...
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Putin watches Russian nuclear drills; 1,000 bodies exhumed in Kharkiv oblast, reports say – as it happened
Russian president monitored practice launches of missiles; bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin changes mobilisation rules as Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions – as it happened
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
Kremlin Threatens to Hold Ukraine Power Hostage, but Kyiv's Not Buying It
A top Kremlin official threatened Friday that Ukraine will only see improvements in energy supply issues if the war-torn country recognizes Russia's demands in its "special military operation." But a local Ukrainian leader also expressed confidence on Friday that the arrival of new air defense equipment in the Ukrainian capital...
Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
German president visits Ukraine as West weighs rebuilding plan
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s president arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, as Western countries mulled a massive plan to rebuild Ukraine when the war eventually ends. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving that “it was...
Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine
President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend U.N.-brokered Ukraine export deal
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia announced Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.”
Putin hosts Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders for peace talks
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. The peace talks took place as Putin’s military delivered a new missile barrage targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in...
Comments / 0