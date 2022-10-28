ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Newsweek

Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Newsweek

Intel Suggests Putin's Mobilization May Send 110,000 More Troops to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent mobilization of troops may soon result in about 110,000 more Russian soldiers arriving for combat in Ukraine, finalizing his push for 150,000 new fighters. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that the process of drafting 300,000 reservists had been completed. Putin has stated...
The Guardian

Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Newsweek

Kremlin Threatens to Hold Ukraine Power Hostage, but Kyiv's Not Buying It

A top Kremlin official threatened Friday that Ukraine will only see improvements in energy supply issues if the war-torn country recognizes Russia's demands in its "special military operation." But a local Ukrainian leader also expressed confidence on Friday that the arrival of new air defense equipment in the Ukrainian capital...
The Independent

Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
AFP

Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
NBC News

Russia says it will suspend U.N.-brokered Ukraine export deal

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia announced Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.”
The Associated Press

Putin hosts Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders for peace talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. The peace talks took place as Putin’s military delivered a new missile barrage targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy