Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Bullying in the Healthcare Setting
Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
5-year, $6 million grant will create national center to expand direct care workforce
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, which includes the Administration on Aging, has awarded a five-year grant totaling more than $6 million to establish a national center to expand and strengthen the country’s direct care workforce. The initiative, according to the ACL,...
Harvard Crimson
Experts Discuss the Future of Abortion Law at Harvard Law School Panel
The Harvard Law School Federalist Society hosted a panel on the future of abortion law in America on Thursday. By Julian J. Giordano. A panel of legal scholars hosted at Harvard Law School on Thursday discussed the future of United States abortion law following the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
Women leaders switch jobs at record rates as they demand better from their workplaces
Women leaders — already in short supply — are leaving their companies at rates not seen in years, a new report says. For every woman at the director level who gets promoted, two women directors leave.
WebMD
Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
MedicalXpress
Filling data gaps: Gender equity in academic rheumatology
Evidence on gender equity in academic rheumatology in Europe is currently limited. This knowledge gap has a direct effect on the ability of professional bodies to improve gender equity. To address this, EULAR—the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology—designed a study using web-based surveys to collect information from EULAR scientific...
WTOP
How to — and why — have the ‘awkward’ conversation about pay transparency
In the D.C. area, it’s easy to find out how much the president makes, but do you know how much your co-worker takes home every payday?. Trying to figure out whether your salary is on par with your peers requires a delicate balance between transparency and privacy. For some workers, it’s hard to ask the question, “How much do you make?” and even harder to answer it.
19thnews.org
The Biden administration wants to expand broadband access and job opportunities for women and people of color
How can The 19th best serve you? Take our survey to help our team continue to build an independent news organization that reflects your needs. The federal government is investing $65 billion in expanding broadband, and two-thirds of that money will be directed toward programs that encourage better hiring and retention practices for women and people of color, who have been severely underrepresented in the field.
healthcareguys.com
The Importance of Trust in the Dental Industry
The days of technical skills being the only factor that mattered are behind us. One of the most significant worries patients have when visiting a dentist is whether or not they’re able to trust them with their and their family’s care. This is especially true for patients visiting a dentist for the first time. In fact, trust plays a fundamental role in healthcare encounters.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment: One Size Does Not Fit All
Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment: One Size Does Not Fit All. When it comes to patient recruitment strategies, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. So how do you raise clinical trial awareness and develop innovative solutions for recruitment that break down silos and improve patient outreach?. In this episode, Kelly McKee and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems leverage the success of one of the highest performing MA plans to improve patient outcomes and drive physician engagement
Our organization was founded on the belief that a sustainable model for value-based care is possible along with a deep commitment to achieving the highest quality of care and the best consumer experience while lowering medical spend. This year Essence Healthcare—owned and operated by Lumeris—for the second year in a row achieved the highest Overall Plan Rating of 5 stars for 2023 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). We are particularly proud to have received a raw score of 5.115 from CMS, bucking the national downward trend in Star ratings and achieving an average of more than 4.5 stars for 13 straight years.
healthcareguys.com
The Tasks Handled By International Healthcare Recruitment Agencies USA
The problems of supply and demand in the healthcare industry may be solved by recruiting efforts in other countries. They are quite thorough while screening potential applicants and verifying their credentials and licenses. In this manner, when newly hired employees arrive at your healthcare institution, they will be prepared to begin working there right away.
whereyoulivematters.org
Benefits of Social Connections for Seniors
Friendships become more important as we age, yet social connections for seniors can be difficult to create and maintain. That’s why senior living communities are stepping up to provide more opportunities for older adults to engage in regular social engagement. Take a look at how you or a loved one can harness the health benefits of being social, and what communities are doing to help residents find more meaningful connections:
News-Medical.net
Study finds persistent disparities in access to prenatal care among pregnant people
Immigrant pregnant people faced persistent inequities in obtaining timely prenatal care as compared with native-born pregnant people in the United States over an eight-year period, a factor that could be contributing to longstanding health disadvantages, according to an analysis published in JAMA Network Open on October 28. The study, led...
Comments / 0