State officials tour cargo examination facility at Port of Detroit & U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operations at Metro Airport

legalnews.com
Common cause: New State Bar president shines a light on public service sector
The desire for public service runs deep in the veins of James Heath, who was sworn in last month as the 88th president of the State Bar of Michigan, succeeding Center Line attorney Dana Warnez as the elected leader of the organization serving a membership of some 46,000 lawyers. As...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday.
legalnews.com
Attorneys to discuss 'The Anatomy of a Data Breach'
As part of its Cyber Savvy webinar series, McDonald Hopkins will present “The Anatomy of a Data Breach: What you need to know to be prepared” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. In this webinar presented by the McDonald Hopkins Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Western Michigan University Cooley Law School has been recognized by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) as both a Veteran-Friendly School and Michigan Veteran Connector. The dual certification by the MVAA recognizes higher education institutions for supporting military veterans. WMU-Cooley is among 35 Michigan universities, colleges, and trade schools that...
legalnews.com
Macomb County prosecutor seeks staff to collect child support, over $33 million owed
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido’s 2023 budget request seeks funds to pursue 6,750 felony non-support cases owing a total of over $33 million in back child support. Lucido recently asked the Macomb County Board of Commissioners for one investigator and two support staff, all positions funded 2/3 by a state grant, at a reduced cost to the county. In each felony non-support case, $5,000 or more in child support is owed to Macomb County children.
legalnews.com
Task Force on Forensic Science wants to hear from the public
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper will conduct a meeting of the Michigan Task Force on Forensic Science online Tuesday, November 1, via Zoom. The agenda includes discussion of the findings and updated recommendations from the three Task Force subcommittees: Forensic...
legalnews.com
Prosecutor seeks faster mental health evaluations in $100 million jail proposal
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has proposed a plan to streamline court ordered mental health evaluations. He said his plan would put qualified local, licensed professionals at the Macomb County Jail to perform competency and culpability evaluations to be funded as part of a $100 million jail project under review by the Macomb County Commission.
