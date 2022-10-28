State officials tour cargo examination facility at Port of Detroit & U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operations at Metro Airport

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido’s 2023 budget request seeks funds to pursue 6,750 felony non-support cases owing a total of over $33 million in back child support. Lucido recently asked the Macomb County Board of Commissioners for one investigator and two support staff, all positions funded 2/3 by a state grant, at a reduced cost to the county. In each felony non-support case, $5,000 or more in child support is owed to Macomb County children.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO