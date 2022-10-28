Read full article on original website
Related
Quincy Crew curse: Soniqs out of Dota 2 less than three months after signing team
In what is probably the most expected roster move in North America, Soniqs has dropped its Dota 2 roster and has not shared plans to continue in the space after just two months and some change of being active. The team’s roster, made up of a Quincy Crew core cobbled...
Caedrel to make Worlds finals casting debut alongside pair of experienced veterans
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The casters for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship grand finals have been confirmed and...
Evil Geniuses will reportedly release its entire roster and leave North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Speculation has apparently become reality and the Dota 2 scene could be shaken to its core. Evil Geniuses appears set to release its entire Dota 2 roster and move out of North America for the first time in its storied history with the game. EG will finally be moving on...
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more
The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle
The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
‘Dota is dead in NA’: ppd backs reports that Evil Geniuses will swap rosters and regions for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Reports about Evil Geniuses dropping its entire roster and moving out of North America have been circulating since The International 2022 ended, and now it appears another source is confirming the move. Peter “ppd” Dager is a former professional Dota 2 player who won TI5 with EG and served as...
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro
As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
Secret new boost spot lets VALORANT players pull off the perfect surprise on Breeze
Attention VALORANT players: All you Vipers stuck on the B site of Breeze, get your glasses on and have a look at this. A simple way to boost yourself up on the back of the site has been found, and it won’t be a secret for long. Get yourself...
Dota 2 pros have mixed opinions on The International’s large prize pool being split to support other events
Dota 2 is the home of The International, which features the highest prize pools in esports. Every year fans get to crowdfund the most prestigious tournament in the Dota 2 calendar through the battle pass, and the winner almost takes half of it. Given the tournament’s top-heavy prize pool distribution...
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
Disruptor Rounds making triumphant return in Apex Legends season 15 amid hop-up shuffle
The Disruptor Rounds hop-up is once again returning to the loot pool in Apex Legends season 15 alongside other hop-up additions, tweaks, and removals. In a blog post published today around 10am CT, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment revealed the full patch notes for the season 15 update. In the Balance Updates section, the developer said that Disruptor Rounds will be coming back only for the RE-45, which will be added to care packages to replace the Mastiff. This iteration of Disruptor Rounds increases the RE-45’s damage against shielded targets by 30 percent. The RE-45 also received a base damage buff as part of its care package inclusion.
Here are the best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact
The much-awaited new playable character Nahida will arrive in Genshin Impact in the 3.2 update. She is a five-star Dendro character who is played best with a support and DPS role so the best artifacts for Nahida are the ones that will boost these types of stats. Nahida was first...
League of Legends Patch 12.21: Full notes and updates
League of Legends players might be pulling their hair out if their LP is suddenly dropping because the preseason is coming. Patch 12.21 is the final patch of the regular season, with the next patch dropping on the live servers on Nov. 16. With the final patch of the 2022 season, Riot Games’ balancing team is tweaking Miss Fortune’s, Bel’Veth’s, and Blitzcrank’s numbers largely because of their incredibly dominant performance in high Elo. On the other hand, the devs are trying to bring Ahri, Corki, Malzahar, and Xin Zhao back to relevance with a series of buffs. And most importantly, Patch 12.21 is bringing the already amazing K’Sante to League on Nov. 3.
Going the distance: Second day of IEM Rio CS:GO Major sees all on-stage games go to 30 rounds
The Brazilian crowd was pivotal for the South American teams during the second day of the Challengers Stage of IEM CS:GO Rio Major. All seven maps played on stage on Tuesday went to at least 30 rounds, with 00 Nation and IHC’s game on Ancient being the only one to end on 30. In total, six remaining games went to overtime.
ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner
A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.
