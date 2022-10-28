ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caedrel to make Worlds finals casting debut alongside pair of experienced veterans

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The casters for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship grand finals have been confirmed and...
Dota 2 post-TI11 roster shuffle live tracker: All moves, signings, and more

The battle for the Aegis of Champions has once again concluded with Tundra Esports rising to the top in a dominant display of Dota that has now immortalized their names as bearers of the ultimate symbol of victory. But just because The International 2022 is over doesn’t mean the influence...
TI11 star iceiceice leaves Team SMG’s Dota 2 roster after qualifier debacle

The 2021-2022 DPC season ended on a low for iceiceice since the veteran offlaner failed to qualify for The International 2022. He initially planned to play through the SEA qualifiers with Team SMG, but the team failed to register their roster. And now, the team announced iceiceice’s departure today.
All teams qualified for IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

The next stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major is inching closer and closer. The Legends Stage, the second of the event’s gauntlet Swiss format group stages, will pit 16 teams against each other with eight coveted playoff spots on the line. This stage is assured to feature the...
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends

Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun

Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro

As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
Disruptor Rounds making triumphant return in Apex Legends season 15 amid hop-up shuffle

The Disruptor Rounds hop-up is once again returning to the loot pool in Apex Legends season 15 alongside other hop-up additions, tweaks, and removals. In a blog post published today around 10am CT, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment revealed the full patch notes for the season 15 update. In the Balance Updates section, the developer said that Disruptor Rounds will be coming back only for the RE-45, which will be added to care packages to replace the Mastiff. This iteration of Disruptor Rounds increases the RE-45’s damage against shielded targets by 30 percent. The RE-45 also received a base damage buff as part of its care package inclusion.
Here are the best artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

The much-awaited new playable character Nahida will arrive in Genshin Impact in the 3.2 update. She is a five-star Dendro character who is played best with a support and DPS role so the best artifacts for Nahida are the ones that will boost these types of stats. Nahida was first...
League of Legends Patch 12.21: Full notes and updates

League of Legends players might be pulling their hair out if their LP is suddenly dropping because the preseason is coming. Patch 12.21 is the final patch of the regular season, with the next patch dropping on the live servers on Nov. 16. With the final patch of the 2022 season, Riot Games’ balancing team is tweaking Miss Fortune’s, Bel’Veth’s, and Blitzcrank’s numbers largely because of their incredibly dominant performance in high Elo. On the other hand, the devs are trying to bring Ahri, Corki, Malzahar, and Xin Zhao back to relevance with a series of buffs. And most importantly, Patch 12.21 is bringing the already amazing K’Sante to League on Nov. 3.
ZywOo and Vitality are one loss away from IEM Rio Major elimination following Outsiders stunner

A generational talent and one of the best CS:GO players in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, might not even reach the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major. The superstar AWPer’s team Vitality are now in the 1-2 pool of the Challengers Stage after Outsiders upset them 16-12 on Overpass today in one of the first 1-1 pool matches of the day.

