Tompkins County, NY

NewsChannel 36

RSV infections on the rise

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV infections are on the rise heading into this November. There are many signs families should be aware of heading into the winter months. “The important thing to understand is that if your child starts to feel ill, whether they have a fever, they're having a lot of upper congestion, runny nose, cough; these could be the start of the signs.” Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O., said.
ELMIRA, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tompkins County, NY

Stunning waterfalls, panoramic landscapes, and magnificent nature locations are all waiting for you at Tompkins County. This county is located in New York’s Central Finger Lakes Region, with over 100,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. It was named in honor of Daniel D. Tompkins, who served as the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Reduced service this week for TCAT routes due to bus maintenance shortage

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said earlier this month “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. This week’s reductions match last week’s.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports

Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor

Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
TULLY, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
14850.com

Ithaca Airport gains twice daily Delta flights to JFK

The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport announced Saturday morning that twice daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin in January. According to a social media post, Delta is “discontinuing flights to Detroit” to offer the new ITH-JFK service. Airport officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the flight connection options that will remain.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing

Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
ITHACA, NY

