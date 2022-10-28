Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
RSV infections on the rise
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- RSV infections are on the rise heading into this November. There are many signs families should be aware of heading into the winter months. “The important thing to understand is that if your child starts to feel ill, whether they have a fever, they're having a lot of upper congestion, runny nose, cough; these could be the start of the signs.” Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health, Dr. Justin Nistico, D.O., said.
Survival of heart surgery at Upstate hinges on merger with Crouse, hospitals say
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital says it may be forced to discontinue cardiac surgery and other heart services because it doesn’t do enough of these procedures to meet federal requirements. Losing cardiac surgery could jeopardize Upstate’s status as Central New York’s only level 1 trauma center...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Tompkins County, NY
Stunning waterfalls, panoramic landscapes, and magnificent nature locations are all waiting for you at Tompkins County. This county is located in New York’s Central Finger Lakes Region, with over 100,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. It was named in honor of Daniel D. Tompkins, who served as the...
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Sardo’s, Modern Malt, Pies Guys, Popeyes have restaurant inspection violations; 44 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 9 to 15:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
14850.com
Reduced service this week for TCAT routes due to bus maintenance shortage
Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said earlier this month “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. This week’s reductions match last week’s.
Latest numbers, October 28th
The number of Broome County COVID-related hospitalizations is down by 10 since yesterday.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
14850.com
Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports
Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor
Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
NewsChannel 36
Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
14850.com
Ithaca Airport gains twice daily Delta flights to JFK
The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport announced Saturday morning that twice daily flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin in January. According to a social media post, Delta is “discontinuing flights to Detroit” to offer the new ITH-JFK service. Airport officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the flight connection options that will remain.
Election 2022: Early voting starts today. Who is on the ballot in Central NY?
Voters across Central New York and New York state can start going to the polls for early voting today to pick representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. We have compiled a complete list of candidates and propositions below. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and...
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
14850.com
Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing
Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Greater Binghamton Airport to Offer Flights to New York City
At a press conference on Friday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will replace flights to Detroit with daily flights to New York City. Delta Airlines will start flights from Binghamton to LaGuardia Airport twice daily starting on January 9th, except Saturday when only one...
Comments / 0